Behind the Scenes: How Chinese Creator Zhao Chao Shapes Stories Through Writing, Producing, and VFX Leadership

I started out behind the scenes—coordinating, managing, solving problems. But I've always been writing. Producing is just another way of shaping stories. Post this

"For me, writing is where the dream begins—but producing is how the story learns to walk," Zhao reflects. "Every budget line and camera setup is one step closer to turning emotion into image."

Her colleagues have described her as "the glue that holds teams together" and a problem-solver who brings both empathy and precision to fast-paced creative environments.

Beyond film and TV, Zhao recently served as head writer and creative director for The Time Bus of Yuanmingyuan, a location-based historical storytelling project that integrates narrative, spatial design, and immersive technology. "I wanted to rebuild memory through space," she explains, "so that forgotten history could be experienced emotionally by younger generations."

Zhao also writes in English. Her original screenplay The Third Day, a multilayered suspense drama about how ordinary people succumb to institutional pressures, was named a semifinalist at the 2025 Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards (LAISA), placing in the top 10% among thousands of submissions. Read the announcement here.

Now based in Los Angeles, Zhao continues to develop original screenplays and cross-platform creative IPs that explore power, memory, and identity. As global creative industries become more interconnected, she aims to serve as a cultural and logistical bridge between storytellers and systems—turning bold concepts into executable visions.

