Behind the Scenes: How Chinese Creator Zhao Chao Shapes Stories Through Writing, Producing, and VFX Leadership

A creative producer and screenwriter with over a decade of cross‑border film experience, Zhao Chao has contributed to major titles such as Star Trek Beyond and The Great Wall, while advancing original narrative projects across Asia and the U.S.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zhao Chao, a bilingual film professional with over a decade of experience in high-end visual effects and cross-border production, is making her mark across both studio and independent creative landscapes. From large-scale international co-productions like The Great Wall and Star Trek Beyond to hit Chinese series such as Detective Chinatown, Zhao brings a rare blend of creative insight and production acumen to every project.
Zhao began her career at BaseFX, one of China's top-tier VFX studios, where she contributed to Star Trek Beyond, a J.J. Abrams-produced installment of the legendary franchise, and The Great Wall under the direction of Zhang Yimou. In both cases, she served as a key bilingual coordinator and VFX production liaison, helping bridge creative and technical teams across cultures and time zones. She later joined the production team for the unreleased film The Three-Body Problem, and led the delivery of over 1,600 VFX shots for Detective Chinatown, one of China's most successful streaming franchises.
"For me, writing is where the dream begins—but producing is how the story learns to walk," Zhao reflects. "Every budget line and camera setup is one step closer to turning emotion into image."
Her colleagues have described her as "the glue that holds teams together" and a problem-solver who brings both empathy and precision to fast-paced creative environments.
Beyond film and TV, Zhao recently served as head writer and creative director for The Time Bus of Yuanmingyuan, a location-based historical storytelling project that integrates narrative, spatial design, and immersive technology. "I wanted to rebuild memory through space," she explains, "so that forgotten history could be experienced emotionally by younger generations."
Zhao also writes in English. Her original screenplay The Third Day, a multilayered suspense drama about how ordinary people succumb to institutional pressures, was named a semifinalist at the 2025 Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards (LAISA), placing in the top 10% among thousands of submissions. Read the announcement here.
Now based in Los Angeles, Zhao continues to develop original screenplays and cross-platform creative IPs that explore power, memory, and identity. As global creative industries become more interconnected, she aims to serve as a cultural and logistical bridge between storytellers and systems—turning bold concepts into executable visions.
