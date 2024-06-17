Behind the Scenes: Understanding Stool Pathogen Testing, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into the clinical utility and importance of stool pathogen testing. Attendees will learn how molecular gastrointestinal (GI) pathogen testing can offer increased sensitivity and specificity compared to non-molecular GI methods. The featured speaker will explore how molecular GI testing may improve laboratory workflow efficiencies.
TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stool pathogen testing is important for diagnosing the various causes of diarrheal illnesses. Traditional stool pathogen testing has involved different laboratory methods, leading to specific multiple workflows for bacteria, viruses and parasites.
The introduction of molecular techniques has significantly improved the ability to detect a wide range of gastrointestinal pathogens while offering improved assay performance compared to the non-molecular methods of antigen, culture and/or microscopy.
This webinar will provide an overview of current testing methodologies used in clinical microbiology laboratories and demonstrate how molecular methods could enhance laboratory workflows and aid in patient diagnosis.
Register for this webinar today to understand the clinical and public health significance of molecular gastrointestinal pathogen testing and its impact on diagnosing diarrheal illnesses.
Join Rodney Arcenas, PhD, D(ABMM), Clinical Development Lead, Roche Diagnostics Solutions, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Behind the Scenes: Understanding Stool Pathogen Testing.
