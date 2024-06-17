Behind the Scenes: Understanding Stool Pathogen Testing, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will provide an overview of current testing methodologies used in clinical microbiology laboratories and demonstrate how molecular methods could enhance laboratory workflows and aid in patient diagnosis. Post this

This webinar will provide an overview of current testing methodologies used in clinical microbiology laboratories and demonstrate how molecular methods could enhance laboratory workflows and aid in patient diagnosis.

Register for this webinar today to understand the clinical and public health significance of molecular gastrointestinal pathogen testing and its impact on diagnosing diarrheal illnesses.

Join Rodney Arcenas, PhD, D(ABMM), Clinical Development Lead, Roche Diagnostics Solutions, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Behind the Scenes: Understanding Stool Pathogen Testing.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected] , http://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks