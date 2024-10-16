Behind the Scores: Unveiling the Rationale and Craft of Wine Judging at wine2wine Business Forum

The objective of these blind wine tastings is to delve into the thought process of wine critics, uncovering how they approach evaluation and what factors influence their decisions. Post this

Gad Pettersson, Head of Product Quality & Sustainable Supply Chain at Systembolaget, will give a very brief introduction to the monopoly chain of liquor stores in Sweden and a hands-on insight into how their tendering process and blind tasting is conducted.

Jeff Porter IWA and Danielle Callegari both wine writers and critics from Wine Enthusiast magazine, taste three wines from across the Italian peninsula in their quest to make wine the world's favorite drink. Jeff and Danielle want to make the language of wine a "lingua franca" and explain how AI is pushing consumers towards a new lexicon based on experience and feelings.

Michaela Morris DipWSET, IWE, Decanter magazine's Italian vintage reporter, will discuss what makes a vintage good, great, outstanding or mediocre. Three Brunello di Montalcino DOCG from 2017, 2018 and 2019 will serve as a launching pad for discussing how vintages are evaluated.

Robert Joseph and Andrea Lonardi MW, two of the General Chairs of 5StarWines – the Book, explore some of the "Top Scoring" wines selected for 5StarWines - the Book 2025, and lift the lid on the tasting process and scoring criteria, giving participants an invaluable behind-the-scenes glimpse into the prestigious wine selection event.

The full program of tastings is available in the PDF in attachment.

Stevie Kim, Managing Partner Vinitaly, explained the focus on understanding the rationale behind wine scoring: "Demystifying how wine receives its scores from judges and wine critics is no easy task, as there is often more subjectivity than objectivity involved. For a wine producer, the focus is on the quality inside the bottle, but for a tender offering, it's all about the technical specifications. The objective of these blind wine tastings is to delve into the thought process of wine critics, uncovering how they approach evaluation and what factors influence their decisions. It's an opportunity for participants to advocate for their wines and understand how one critic's standards might differ from another."

Full details of all the tastings, as well as the full program and registration, are available online at: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/

