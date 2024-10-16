Behind the Scores: Unveiling the Rationale and Craft of Wine Judging at wine2wine Business Forum

The wine2wine Business Forum, the annual wine-business conference held in Verona on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 November, will host a series of special blind tasting events led by internationally renowned wine experts and leading figures from the international wine community. There will be even more space for tastings this year, with six sessions hosting up to 150 people at a time. A particular focus will be on the rationale and criteria used by wine judges, giving attendees an invaluable insight into how wines are evaluated by leading voices on the international wine scene.
VERONA, Italy, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year, the wine2wine Business Forum welcomes hundreds of wine industry professionals from across the world for two days of networking and training, giving producers and wine professionals the opportunity to explore industry trends, discuss best practice and generate ideas to expand their business internationally. Led by internationally renowned wine writers and experts, the six blind tasting sessions at the 2024 edition of wine2wine Business Forum will host up to 150 people at a time and focus on significant trends and topics currently facing the wine industry. Participants will be able to experience a series of blind tasting events led by renowned wine critics, writers, and Masters of Wine, giving them a deeper understanding of the various factors that influence wine scores, such as personal preferences, cultural influences, and individual tasting experiences.
Isabelle Legeron MW and Robert Joseph lead an immersive blind-tasting experience designed to demystify natural wines and help tasters get to grips not only with the subtle differences between conventional organic/biodynamic wines and those that are made naturally, but also help them gain an insight into the distinct flavor profiles that make wines that are made naturally so unique.
Gad Pettersson, Head of Product Quality & Sustainable Supply Chain at Systembolaget, will give a very brief introduction to the monopoly chain of liquor stores in Sweden and a hands-on insight into how their tendering process and blind tasting is conducted.
Jeff Porter IWA and Danielle Callegari both wine writers and critics from Wine Enthusiast magazine, taste three wines from across the Italian peninsula in their quest to make wine the world's favorite drink. Jeff and Danielle want to make the language of wine a "lingua franca" and explain how AI is pushing consumers towards a new lexicon based on experience and feelings.
Michaela Morris DipWSET, IWE, Decanter magazine's Italian vintage reporter, will discuss what makes a vintage good, great, outstanding or mediocre. Three Brunello di Montalcino DOCG from 2017, 2018 and 2019 will serve as a launching pad for discussing how vintages are evaluated.
Robert Joseph and Andrea Lonardi MW, two of the General Chairs of 5StarWines – the Book, explore some of the "Top Scoring" wines selected for 5StarWines - the Book 2025, and lift the lid on the tasting process and scoring criteria, giving participants an invaluable behind-the-scenes glimpse into the prestigious wine selection event.
Stevie Kim, Managing Partner Vinitaly, explained the focus on understanding the rationale behind wine scoring: "Demystifying how wine receives its scores from judges and wine critics is no easy task, as there is often more subjectivity than objectivity involved. For a wine producer, the focus is on the quality inside the bottle, but for a tender offering, it's all about the technical specifications. The objective of these blind wine tastings is to delve into the thought process of wine critics, uncovering how they approach evaluation and what factors influence their decisions. It's an opportunity for participants to advocate for their wines and understand how one critic's standards might differ from another."
Full details of all the tastings, as well as the full program and registration, are available online at: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/
