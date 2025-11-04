BEKhealth, Innovo Research, and RTI Health Solutions Expand Collaboration to Deliver Community-Based Real-World Evidence to Improve Patient Outcomes

"By unifying cohort matching with longitudinal real-world data we can help researchers and healthcare leaders answer tougher questions sooner and with greater confidence," said David Levin, CEO of BEKhealth. Post this

Why It Matters:

Dual‑use platform: The same engine that powers precision patient identification and matching for clinical trials also produces research‑grade longitudinal RWD for retrospective and prospective studies.

Unstructured data depth: BEKhealth's AI‑powered chart abstraction captures rich endpoints from clinician notes and documents with 96.62% entity‑level accuracy, improving evidence depth and credibility.

Timely and representative: Direct EHR connectivity from community‑based practices enables near‑real‑time refreshes and a more representative patient population than legacy data sources.

Network-driven insight: Innovo leverages clinical research across its interconnected network to generate new insights that strengthen value-based care and population health for its partner healthcare organizations.

Together, the organizations are creating a foundation for real-world evidence and observational research that is faster, more inclusive, and more reflective of everyday healthcare delivery and patient care.

"Together with Innovo and RTI Health Solutions, we are unlocking the potential of real-world data to accelerate research and ultimately improve lives," said David Levin, CEO of BEKhealth. "By unifying cohort matching with longitudinal real-world data we can help researchers and healthcare leaders answer tougher questions sooner and with greater confidence."

"We built Innovo to embed research into routine patient care and population health workflows," said Jeff James, Co‑founder and CEO of Innovo Research. "Working with BEKhealth and RTI Health Solutions ensures that insights from community physician practices, reflecting the diversity of everyday patients, directly shape study design, enrollment, and outcomes research, while assisting in both value-based care and population health."

"Our life science clients demand scientific rigor and real‑world relevance," said Chris Simmons, Head of RTI Health Solutions. "This collaboration pairs RTI Health Solutions' observational research expertise with BEKhealth's AI‑enabled EHR data pipeline and Innovo's community footprint to deliver high‑quality, actionable evidence at scale."

BEKhealth's Continued Growth

To support its expansion in connecting real-time clinical insights for research and real-world evidence generation, BEKhealth recently completed a $5 million financing. This investment accelerates the collaboration into its next phase, advancing BEKhealth's vision to transform medical data and broaden access to clinical research and real-world evidence. By unlocking richer insights from everyday clinical practice and making these insights accessible to trusted research partners, BEKhealth is advancing a future where discoveries happen faster, studies reflect true patient populations, and breakthroughs reach communities that need them most.

About BEKhealth

BEKhealth accelerates clinical research by harnessing AI-powered patient-matching, chart abstraction, and data transformation. The BEKplatform extracts insights from both structured and unstructured EHR data to power study feasibility, rapidly identify clinically qualified participants, and deliver longitudinal real-world data for sponsors, research networks, and study teams. For more information, visit bekhealth.com.

About Innovo Research

Innovo Research is a provider-led clinically integrated research network that is dedicated to promoting clinical research as a patient care option by demonstrating its value to all stakeholders in improving healthcare outcomes for patients, reducing the cost of healthcare to patients, and improving patient engagement and satisfaction with their healthcare experience. In addition to their research network and support services, Innovo Research also supports the pharma industry by assisting with the pragmatic design of future trials and observational study capabilities once their therapeutic is in the market. For more information, visit innovoresearch.com.

About RTI Health Solutions

As a wholly owned subsidiary of RTI International, RTI Health Solutions (RTI-HS) provides consulting and research expertise to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, and medical device companies. Located across the US and Europe, our staff have led projects around the globe to support access and use of therapies for patients. For more information, visit rtihs.org.

Our solutions include:

Value, Access, and HEOR

Patient-Centered Research

Real-World Evidence

Regulatory and Safety

Implementation Science

Medical Strategy and Communications

Media Contact

David Levin, BEKhealth, 1 9199237801, [email protected], www.bekhealth.com

SOURCE BEKhealth