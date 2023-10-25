Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name BEL USA, LLC to 2023 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production List, Ranking No. 47

"Our success can only be attributed to the extraordinary efforts of our employees. I take immense pride in leading such exceptional individuals, who make it a pleasure to come to work every single day." Post this

"We are pleased to learn that BEL USA has earned recognition as one of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production. Our operations team has been at the front lines during the challenging COVID period, and we redoubled our commitment to enhancing the employee experience over the last few years. Being named to this prestigious list is proof of our team’s dedication to cultivating a more enriching culture and work environment for all our team members. Our ultimate goal has always been to become the employer of choice in our industry, and this recognition reinforces our confidence that we are making significant strides in that direction," stated Sai Koppaka, President and CEO. "Our success can only be attributed to the extraordinary efforts of our employees. I take immense pride in leading such exceptional individuals, who make it a pleasure to come to work every single day."

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies know that it isn’t the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience.”

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in manufacturing is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what’s needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance.”

About BEL USA

BEL USA LLC, the parent company of DiscountMugs.com, the leading e-commerce provider of promotional products and BelPromo.com, wholesales supplier of promotional products, is one of the largest and fastest-growing promotional products distributors in the United States. It operates two brands under the BEL USA umbrella and caters to a variety of both consumers and small to medium size businesses. BEL USA’s business is vertically integrated with a 340,000 square foot operations and warehousing facility based in Miami. BEL markets its products directly through DiscountMugs.com, a premier ecommerce platform, and through marketplace business. BEL also operates a wholesale business, BEL Promo, selling decorated promotional products to other distributors in the industry. BEL employs up to 1,000 employees around the world.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 74,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the manufacturing and production industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit http://www.fortune.com.

