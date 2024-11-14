Belal Hamideh Law Announces Opening of Torrance, California Office

Belal Hamideh, a personal injury attorney who also takes workers compensation cases, officially opens an office in Torrance

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Belal Hamideh has represented clients in and around the Torrance area for many years. Recently, Mr. Hamideh opened an office in the city, so as to provide even greater support in his capacity as a workers' compensation and injury lawyer in Torrance.

Mr. Hamideh's Torrance office can be found at 21515 Hawthorne Blvd., Suite #205, Torrance, CA 90503.

For years, Mr. Hamideh has represented clients across California from his Long Beach office. During this period, he has successfully secured over $100 million in damages and compensation for his clients.

Recognized for his accomplishments, Mr. Hamideh has been named one of "The Top 40 Under 40" by The National Trial Lawyers and has earned the title of "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers. His commitment to his clients is further reflected in his five-star ratings on both Google and Yelp.

"I've been proud to successfully represent clients in Torrance for many years. By opening this Torrance office, I look forward to supporting even more who deserve compensation for all they've been through," said Belal Hamideh.

His extensive experience includes handling more than 1,500 cases, ranging from vehicular accidents and slip-and-fall incidents to truck accidents and other personal injury matters.

Mr. Hamideh operates on a contingency fee basis, ensuring that clients do not need to pay out of pocket. Instead, his fees are drawn from the compensation awarded in their cases. If he does not secure compensation for his clients, Mr. Hamideh does not get paid. His dedication to his clients is evident in his impressive 99% success rate.

In addition to his work in personal injury, Mr. Hamideh is also a dedicated workers' compensation attorney in Torrance. He has helped workers from various industries obtain the compensation they deserve for workplace injuries.

For more information about finding a personal injury attorney in Torrance, speaking to a workers compensation attorney in Torrance, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh at (424) 373-6468.

Media Contact

Zeke Hernandez, Website Depot, 1 4123986214, [email protected], www.websitedepot.com

SOURCE Belal Hamideh Law