Believe a Buddy is the Holiday Gift Filled With Mindfulness and Affirmations to Empower and Inspire Children

"Winston lovingly gives children a vote of confidence from a loving pal who boosts their self-image and offers them a welcome nudge to try hard things. The accompanying affirmation cards can be pulled daily in the house before the kids go off to school, in the classroom, in a hospital setting or anywhere a child may be."

Winston comes with 52 affirmation cards for ages 3+, inspiring children to wake up and start their day with intention. The cuddly bear features a plush heart pouch that holds the affirmation cards, perpetually positioned arms for constant hugs, stars on the paws symbolizing the magic of affirmations, and a heart of gold at the center of the belly to remind children of the power of self-belief.

Kozuch has never shied away from life's difficulties. Her personal experience led to the founding of Believe a Buddy. In 2008, she was paralyzed in an accident and doctors told her she would never walk again. Instead of believing in her daunting diagnosis, she wrote an affirmation on her hospital whiteboard that stated, "Cat will walk out of here!...duh!"

During her three-month hospital stay, her father gave her a new teddy bear each time he traveled for work. The collection was pinned around the whiteboard affirmation. Finally, after weeks of speaking her affirmation out loud, a miracle happened - Cat walked out of the hospital. Through determination and visualization, she turned her recovery journey into a meaningful mission to motivate children. The seed was planted and what has blossomed is a brand centered on love, mindfulness and positivity.

Eighteen years later, Cat would launch the purposeful brand Believe a Buddy. Through the Receive a Buddy donation program, children with medical disabilities receive a Believe a Buddy.

Winston is priced at $62. For more information and to receive a donation, visit http://www.believeabuddy.com.

About Believe a Buddy:

Our mission is to empower children to believe in themselves and their abilities through positive affirmations. We believe every child deserves to feel confident, capable and loved, regardless of their circumstances.

