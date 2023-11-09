Believe and TuneCore Announce Fourth Annual Study, BE THE CHANGE: Gender Equity in Music

With this year's edition of the BE THE CHANGE study, we will speak with artists, executives, and more to target the specific challenges faced by creators so that we can enact concrete change supporting the songwriters, producers, and musicians whose creativity sustains our industry. Post this

Denis Ladegaillerie, Founder & CEO, Believe, said: "Empowering our community to shape music for good and to create a fairer, balanced, and more diverse artist and label market for all artists to thrive is at the very core of all we do at Believe. The BE THE CHANGE survey is a key and powerful tool for all of us to better assess how, as an industry, we can do better for all creators all around the world."

Andreea Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer, TuneCore commented "It's 2023, we should not have to be dealing with gender-based inequality in the music industry, yet here we are. Until women, men and gender expansive individuals are treated equally, TuneCore will continue to be a vocal advocate in the pursuit of gender equity. With this year's edition of the BE THE CHANGE study, we will speak with artists, executives, and more to target the specific challenges faced by creators so that we can enact concrete change supporting the songwriters, producers, and musicians whose creativity sustains our industry."

Mark Mulligan, Managing Director, MIDiA Research added, "MIDiA is proud to be working again with Believe and TuneCore on this study. It is a pivotally important piece of work. I wish it didn't need to be so important, but it is, because there is still so much work to be done. This study provides a crucial annual evidence base for continuing to make the change that needs to be done."

Select key findings from the 2023 study include:

34% of women working in the music industry who participated in the study reported being sexually harassed or abused at work;

That number is increased to 42% and 43% for trans and nonbinary individuals, respectively;

53% of the music industry professionals and creators who responded agree that men are paid more than others in the industry;

66% of the music industry professionals and creators who responded (based on the total pool of respondents who are associated with the music business) want to see more women and gender expansive individuals in positions of power within the industry;

Minority artists who responded are roughly 70% more likely to report experiencing online harassment or hate speech on social media.

The 2024 study seeks to provide an in-depth analysis of the current state of gender affairs in the global music industry and highlight what further action can be taken to remove barriers facing women and gender expansive creators. With a goal of inspiring and informing meaningful change, the fourth edition of the BE THE CHANGE study will place a strong emphasis on the development of actionable and measurable strategies for industry reform.

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,720 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

About MIDiA Research:

MIDiA Research is a market intelligence and consulting firm with long-standing expertise in the business of entertainment and digital media. We work with various companies, from TV networks, streaming services, games publishers, developers and record labels, to tech giants and financial organisations, providing a deep understanding of trends and innovations that are shaping the market and audience behaviours. We help leaders formulate commercially actionable strategy in order to navigate the evolving digital-content and consumption landscape. We leverage multi-country consumer data, market forecasts, and other proprietary data tools to provide unrivalled insight into the rapidly changing, global, digital-content markets. Our coverage areas include music, video, marketing & media, games and audio.

