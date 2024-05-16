Believe and TuneCore Partner with The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative for Study on Representation in Music Industry Leadership

With this new study, we aim to measure what progress has been made and what we need to still improve across each level of our organizations in order to create a more inclusive landscape that reflects the communities we serve and embraces the diversity of the world we live in. Post this

Denis Ladegaillerie, Chief Executive Officer, Believe, commented: "As an industry, we must acknowledge the transformative power of diversity and inclusion. The Inclusion in the Music Business report underscores the imperative for all stakeholders to actively cultivate environments where every talent is nurtured and women are encouraged to pursue leadership positions. At Believe, we are committed to championing diversity and fostering an inclusive music ecosystem that reflects the richness of our global community, one where every individual can thrive. By embracing diverse perspectives and talents, we enhance our understanding of our artists and improve our ability to serve their needs effectively."

Andreea Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer, TuneCore, commented, "Dr. Stacy L. Smith and the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative have consistently been on the forefront of the fight for gender, racial, and ethnic equity across the entertainment industry, providing crucial data that has put a spotlight on what still needs to change in order to bridge the diversity gap. Three years ago the report showed that the music industry had a long way to go on diversity. By partnering with the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative on the new study, we aim to measure what progress has been made and what we need to still improve across each level of our organizations in order to create a more inclusive landscape that reflects the communities we serve and embraces the diversity of the world we live in."

Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Founder, Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, added, "Since the first study I conducted on the music industry, I have known that executives hold the power and the key to creating equality in music. However, sustainable change requires both taking action and continuing to monitor progress. Updating our previous study will allow us to understand how the music industry has evolved and where more change is needed. We are thrilled to partner with Believe and TuneCore on this effort."

The revitalized Inclusion in the Music Business report is set to release in early 2025 and will examine the executive leadership teams of the largest streaming platforms and music publishing companies as well as high-level executives at major record labels and independent music companies. This report will not only detail the gender and underrepresented racial/ethnic status of executives but also how identity intersects with gender to illuminate how often women of color are in leading roles.

Believe and TuneCore's decision to commission the Inclusion in the Music Business report comes on the heels of release of the fourth annual BE THE CHANGE: Gender Equity in Music study (conducted by MIDiA Research), which surveyed more than 4,100 members of the music industry and was released in March. BE THE CHANGE focuses on music creators in an effort to better understand their struggles and provide tangible strategies to help them overcome challenges. Since conducting the first BE THE CHANGE study in 2021, Believe Group has committed to improving its own gender balance. As of 2024, women make up 46% of all Believe Group employees, which has grown from 40% in 2021, and has maintained 50/50 male/female gender equality at the Board level and among new hires in 2023.

Now, by partnering with USC Annenberg on a study targeting executive leadership, Believe and TuneCore aim to provide a more holistic snapshot of the music industry so that change can be enacted in service of a more equitable industry overall.

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,919 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com.

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com.

About The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative:

Launched more than 15 years ago by Founder Dr. Stacy L. Smith, the Initiative is globally recognized for its valuable and sought-after research solutions to advance equality in entertainment. Dr. Smith and the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative examine gender, race/ethnicity, LGBTQ+ status, disability, age, and mental health on screen and gender and race/ethnicity behind the camera in cinematic and television content as well as barriers and opportunities facing women and people of color in the entertainment industry. The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative also conducts economic analyses related to diversity and the financial performance of films. Beyond visual media, the Initiative explores inclusion in the music industry and among film critics. Recently, the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative launched The Inclusion List (http://www.inclusionlist.org) in partnership with the Adobe Foundation to celebrate the leading films, companies, and people advancing inclusion in entertainment. The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative's research reports include multiple landmark studies on women directors with Sundance Institute and Women in Film Los Angeles, groundbreaking studies on animation and visual effects with Women in Animation, their yearly investigation of on screen and behind the camera roles across more than 1,600 top-grossing films, and annual studies on inclusion in music. The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative is generously supported by The Annenberg Foundation, Pivotal Ventures, Netflix, Paramount, Spotify, and Humana among other corporate and individual sponsors. To learn more, visit http://annenberg.usc.edu/aii or follow on X and Instagram.

