Believe Launches Label & Artist Solutions Business in the United States, Names Thomas Maxwell Vice President US, Label & Artist Solutions

Thomas' expertise and connections make him the ideal candidate to lead Believe's expansion into the largest music market in the world, the United States, and to scale our business to support local artists and labels throughout the region. Post this

In this new role, Maxwell is responsible for leading Believe's Label & Artist Solutions business in the United States, signing and developing partnerships with independent labels, and expanding the company's presence in the world's foremost recorded music market. Maxwell will split time between New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles while scaling the company's US operations and cementing Believe as a premier partner for growth-minded independent music companies in the region.

Maxwell commented, "I'm incredibly excited to be joining Believe at such a dynamic moment for the company and the independent sector. Throughout my career, I've focused on helping independent labels and artists navigate an increasingly complex digital ecosystem and build sustainable businesses. Believe's global scale, technology, and artist-first approach uniquely position the company to support the next generation of independent success, and I'm thrilled to help expand those opportunities in the U.S."

A recognized voice in the independent music industry, Maxwell has spoken at multiple conferences and events including SXSW, Indie Week and Music Biz and maintains strong relationships across the streaming and label ecosystem. Prior to joining Believe, Maxwell held multiple roles at IDOL, where he opened and established the first U.S. office for the Paris-based independent distributor, and led signings including Mexican Summer, Young Art, The Ray Charles Foundation, HighNote Records, Old Soul Music, Roundhill, and Acrophase Records. During his tenure with IDOL, he worked on key releases from artists such as Erick the Architect, Ginger Root, TOKiMONSTA, Cate Le Bon, Channel Tres, Yaeji, George Clanton, and Drugdealer.

Media Contact

John Graffo, Believe, 1 6782066668, [email protected], www.believe.com

Maria Ho-Burge, Believe, 1 9179294888, [email protected], www.believe.com

SOURCE Believe