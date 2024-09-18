Believe Limited Named Finalist for Fierce Pharma's Agency of The Year Award

"Our mission has always been to elevate stories that matter, and we believe that powerful storytelling can change lives." Post this

"Our mission has always been to elevate stories that matter, and we believe that powerful storytelling can change lives. Being selected as a finalist for this award reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare storytelling, and the dedication we put into each project," said Patrick James Lynch, CEO of Believe Limited. "I am incredibly proud of the Believe Limited team, and am grateful to our clients and partners who support our work to lift up the patient voice in a deeply meaningful way."

For more than a decade, Believe Limited has redefined traditional media in the pharmaceutical industry by developing creative content and experiences that resonate deeply with diverse audiences. From producing award-winning documentaries and podcasts, to pioneering immersive events, Believe Limited continues to set new standards in the industry, blending creativity with purpose.

About

Believe Limited is a media and event production company dedicated to harnessing the power of storytelling, entertainment, and experiences to create meaningful connections and inspire positive change. Specializing in content and campaigns that highlight the challenges and triumphs of those facing rare, complex, and chronic conditions, Believe Limited has produced impactful content across various platforms including podcasts, films, videos, innovative media, and experiences for over a decade. We go beyond simply sharing stories; we craft messages that resonate deeply and break through barriers, informing and inspiring audiences, and making rare remarkable. Learn more at www.believeltd.com.

Media Contact

Anna Stallmann, Anna Stallmann Communications, 1 704-218-9362, [email protected] , annacomms.com

SOURCE Believe Limited