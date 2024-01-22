Bella Forrest Publishing Debuts with Blockbuster Acquisition of Iconic Catalog

"Capturing the essence of young adult fantasy, Bella Forrest Publishing is set to ignite the imaginations of readers worldwide. Our commitment is to preserve the magic of beloved series and introduce fresh voices to this captivating genre." - Blair Halver, Co-Founder of Bella Forrest Publishing Post this

"Our vision for Bella Forrest Publishing is to provide an extraordinary reading experience for fans of young adult fantasy," said Blair Halver, co-founder of the company. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue the incredible stories created by these talented authors and bring fresh voices to this genre."

Jeff Kemmer, the other co-founder of Bella Forrest Publishing, added, "These beloved book series have captured the hearts of readers worldwide. We are committed to nurturing the existing fanbase while also introducing these fantastic stories to new generations of readers."

The acquisition of this remarkable catalog includes not only the rights to the existing titles but also plans for future expansion and adaptation into various media forms, including film and television.

Some of the notable series within Bella Forrest Publishing's catalog include:

"A Shade of Vampire" by Bella Forrest – A spellbinding tale of vampires, witches, and forbidden romance that has enthralled readers for years.

"The Gender Game" by Bella Forrest – An epic adventure set in a dystopian world where gender is a matter of life and death, exploring themes of identity and rebellion.

" Harley Merlin " by Bella Forrest – The journey of a young woman with magical abilities as she navigates a world filled with supernatural mysteries and dangers.

As Bella Forrest Publishing embarks on this exciting journey, they are actively seeking new talent and fresh voices to expand the world of young adult fantasy. Authors and readers alike can expect exciting developments in the coming months.

About Bella Forrest Publishing:

Bella Forrest Publishing is a dynamic new player in the world of literature, founded by Blair Halver and Jeff Kemmer. With the acquisition of a catalog of over 170 bestselling young adult fantasy novels, Bella Forrest Publishing is committed to bringing captivating stories to readers worldwide and expanding the genre's reach through various media platforms.

