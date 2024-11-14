Bellabu Bear Makes the Inc. 5000 List, Offering Eco-Friendly Pajamas That Prioritize the Well-Being of Kids and the Planet

". . . I'm thrilled that my company is part of the Inc. 5000 list," said Kaakani. This milestone achievement within four years of our inception, soaring to #45 in consumer products, is thanks to countless families that have put their trust in us." Post this

"While navigating sleepless nights and trying to find a safe, comfortable solution for Bella, I had a lightbulb moment and created the Convertible Footie," said Kaakani. "Fast forward to today, and I'm thrilled that my company is part of the Inc. 5000 list. This milestone achievement within four years of our inception, soaring to #45 in consumer products, is thanks to countless families that have put their trust in us. We are extremely grateful for our growth and ongoing success."

The Convertible Footie has an innovative design, crafted from hypoallergenic bamboo and featuring two-way zippers. It transitions quickly from a romper to a footie with a flip of the cuff, offering parents two outfits in one. The premium sleepwear soothes sensitive skin and makes bedtime transitions easy. It features bamboo fabric that is OEKO-TEX certified, ensuring it is free from harmful chemicals. Safety is the top priority, as all zippers are rigorously tested to prevent choking hazards and the garments are thoughtfully designed to be pinch-free and worry-free. Furthermore, their commitment to sustainability extends to their packaging, which is entirely plastic-free and eco-friendly.

The brand's innovative approach caught the attention of major influencers and earned it accolades as the best sleepwear of 2023. Today, Bellabu Bear can be found in premier retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale's, and boasts partnerships with iconic brands like Warner Bros., Paramount and NBC Universal. For more information, visit http://www.bellabubear.com.

About Bellabu Bear:

Bellabu Bear provides quality bamboo baby and children's sleepwear certified to be free from harmful chemicals down to every last thread. Matching family sets are also available for the entire family's comfort.

Media Contact

Alex Ota, ChicExecs Brand Strategy, 949-292-0186, [email protected], https://chicexecs.com/

SOURCE Bellabu Bear