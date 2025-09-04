Bellabu Bear Ranks No. 890 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies Second consecutive year in which the mom-owned pajama brand has been ranked.

"Our goal has always been to create sleepwear that cares for children's sensitive skin without compromising on style or comfort." said Kaakani. Post this

"Our goal has always been to create sleepwear that cares for children's sensitive skin without compromising on style or comfort. What began as a personal mission to help my daughter has blossomed into a brand dedicated to supporting families everywhere with safe, high-quality products they can trust." said Kaakani. "We're thrilled to be recognized again among the country's top-performing brands."

Bellabu Bear's Convertible Footie, made from OEKO-TEX® certified bamboo fabric, features a patent-pending design with a two-way zipper and convertible cuffs that allow it to be worn as a romper or footie. It's the first bamboo sleepwear for kids to earn the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance.

The brand has also gained recognition for its commitment to the planet. All packaging is plastic-free and eco-conscious, and every product is made with ultra-soft, hypoallergenic bamboo.

Additional Highlights:

Named Best Sleepwear of 2023

Sold at Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale's

Licensed collaborations with Warner Bros., Paramount, NBCUniversal, and Minecraft

Beloved for its matching family pajama sets, seasonal collections, and bold prints

About Bellabu Bear

Bellabu Bear is a mom-founded sleepwear brand offering bamboo baby and kids pajamas crafted for sensitive skin and everyday comfort. Certified by OEKO-TEX® and the National Eczema Association, the brand's pajama sets are designed with thoughtful functionality, bold prints, and eco-conscious values. Bellabu Bear is available at major retailers and online at http://www.bellabubear.com. Follow along on Instagram at @bellabubear.

Media Contact

Alex Ota, ChicExecs Brand Strategy, 949-292-0186, [email protected], https://www.chicexecs.com/

SOURCE Bellabu Bear