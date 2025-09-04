Bellabu Bear Ranks No. 890 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies Second consecutive year in which the mom-owned pajama brand has been ranked.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bellabu Bear, the eco-friendly bamboo sleepwear brand for babies and kids, has once again earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 890 overall and No. 51 in Consumer Products. This marks the second consecutive year the fast-growing company has been recognized among America's most successful private businesses.
Founded by Tamara Kaakani, a mom on a mission to create safe, skin-friendly pajamas for her daughter with eczema, Bellabu Bear has grown over 1,000% in just four years. Kaakani was also recently named to Inc.'s Female Founders 500, honoring the most inspiring women entrepreneurs of the year.
"Our goal has always been to create sleepwear that cares for children's sensitive skin without compromising on style or comfort. What began as a personal mission to help my daughter has blossomed into a brand dedicated to supporting families everywhere with safe, high-quality products they can trust." said Kaakani. "We're thrilled to be recognized again among the country's top-performing brands."
Bellabu Bear's Convertible Footie, made from OEKO-TEX® certified bamboo fabric, features a patent-pending design with a two-way zipper and convertible cuffs that allow it to be worn as a romper or footie. It's the first bamboo sleepwear for kids to earn the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance.
The brand has also gained recognition for its commitment to the planet. All packaging is plastic-free and eco-conscious, and every product is made with ultra-soft, hypoallergenic bamboo.
Additional Highlights:
- Named Best Sleepwear of 2023
- Sold at Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale's
- Licensed collaborations with Warner Bros., Paramount, NBCUniversal, and Minecraft
- Beloved for its matching family pajama sets, seasonal collections, and bold prints
About Bellabu Bear
Bellabu Bear is a mom-founded sleepwear brand offering bamboo baby and kids pajamas crafted for sensitive skin and everyday comfort. Certified by OEKO-TEX® and the National Eczema Association, the brand's pajama sets are designed with thoughtful functionality, bold prints, and eco-conscious values. Bellabu Bear is available at major retailers and online at http://www.bellabubear.com. Follow along on Instagram at @bellabubear.
