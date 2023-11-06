Bellagena Med Spa Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Founded by Julia Bifulco with the vision to provide clinical skin treatments in a day spa ambiance, Bellagena's full-service menu includes the best facials, massages and hair removal. Post this

As much as Bellegena is a place to relax, it's also the place to go when your skin needs resuscitation. Many factors, such as diet and exercise, are responsible for your skin's radiance. By emphasizing this important tenant, the experts at Bellagena have masterfully created skin treatments to fit every lifestyle. They have made it their mission to give skin a revitalizing lift after years of neglect. Sporting signature facials, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, and the very best expertise in dermaplaning, every client can expect to emerge anew.

Expert Massage Therapies

The spa's holistic approach also greets clients with a treasure trove of the best massages delivered by their expert massage therapists. Furthering healing is the goal with any of their custom massages that boost the immune system, alleviate pain and increase circulation.

Beauty Treatments That Relax Your Mind

Like massage affords relaxation to the body, let their beauty treatments relax your mind. An array of their best skin care treatments, massage therapy, microdermabrasion and infrared sauna are at your disposal. Combine any of these with aromatic body wraps and scrubs and you will have put your mind at ease while putting your best foot forward.

Prepare for absolute radiance when you place your skin in the hands of the experts at Bellagena Skin Care Studio & Day Spa.

Learn more about Bellagena Med Spa by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/bellagena-med-spa/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Grace Sarkisian, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, (813)-260-0767, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living