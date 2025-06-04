Bellawood Farm Announces Grand Opening Celebration on June 14th, 2025

Our dream is to unlock its full potential as a place for gathering, sharing meals, celebrating, and creating cherished memories together. It's about fostering connection and making every visit unforgettable. Post this

The grand opening event will showcase all that Bellawood Farm has to offer. Visitors can explore the beautifully restored grounds and enjoy farm-fresh experiences that spotlight local products and talent. A centerpiece of this approach is the farm's retail shop, featuring handpicked products from outstanding local producers. Twelve Loaves Bakery is from Columbus, Local Millers of Carroll, Sakura Wagyu Farms is in Westerville, BEEpothecary is from Lancaster, and Trisha's Elderberry is from Columbus. This carefully curated selection celebrates Ohio's artisans' rich flavors and skills, connecting guests with the region's agricultural heritage.

Guests can also indulge in Bellawood Farm's culinary offerings, including its full-service restaurant and wood-fired brick oven serving artisanal Neapolitan-style pizzas. Paired with the beer garden's laid-back atmosphere, it's the perfect spot for families to relax and savor the vibrant tastes of local, made-from-scratch cuisine.

"We feel so fortunate to take on the care and stewardship of this historic farm," shared co-owner Phillip Couch. "Our dream is to unlock its full potential as a place for gathering, sharing meals, celebrating, and creating cherished memories together. It's about fostering connection and making every visit unforgettable."

Bellawood Farm isn't just about the past. It's about building a future full of shared experiences and connection. The grand opening celebration kicks off what promises to be an exciting summer season of events, including live music performances and the much-anticipated WOSU Bluegrass Festival on August 17, 2025. Visitors can look forward to these gatherings as opportunities to come together and create lasting memories.

"We have been blessed to take over stewardship of this historic farm and work together towards its full potential. The potential for gathering, feeding, entertaining, celebrating, relaxing, and making memories," said Nathan Jacob, the third marine veteran and co-owner.

Beyond the opening festivities, Bellawood Farm offers year-round attractions for visitors of all ages. From scenic countryside views amidst an operational farm to a high-quality butcher shop and short-term stays in the lovingly renovated 1800s farmhouse, every corner of the property reflects the legacy and passion of its owners.

Located just 25 minutes from downtown Columbus, Bellawood Farm is a heartfelt invitation to step outside the city's bustle and rediscover rural Ohio's charm. For more information on grand opening details, events, and updates, visit bellawoodfarm.com or follow along on social media.

About Bellawood Farm

Bellawood Farm is a veteran-owned destination farm in Canal Winchester, Ohio, spanning 82 acres of scenic countryside. Committed to connecting people through food, family, and community, Bellawood Farm features a full-service restaurant, artisan wood-fired pizza oven, butcher shop, retail store, event venue, and breathtaking views. Built on passion, creativity, and respect for tradition, Bellawood Farm offers guests the chance to relax, connect, and experience the best of Ohio's local culture.

