Bellus Academy Gives Back with Complimentary Compassionate Care Services in June

POWAY, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compassion is a beautiful thing, and Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day observed on June 4, unites beauty professionals around the globe to channel their compassion into volunteer service supporting cancer patients and survivors. Bellus Academy is extending its support of this initiative by offering two complimentary services to cancer patients and survivors throughout the month of June.
Compassionate care services are salon and spa services modified to accommodate clients during and following their healing journey. Services on the Bellus Academy compassionate care spa menu utilize products formulated with safe skin care ingredients designed to foster comfort for skin that may be particularly sensitive due to health conditions or treatments.
From June 1 to June 30, cancer patients and survivors may select two of the following complimentary services: oncology facial, 15-minute hand treatment, 15-minute scalp massage.
Lynelle Lynch, owner of Bellus Academy, said that the academy has long integrated compassionate care into its service menu and into its educational programs as National Cancer Institute statistics report one in four men and women will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime1. "It is encouraging to see spas, salons and spas integrating compassionate care services into their menu, and we are committed to ensuring that our graduates are able to confidently and compassionately service clients during their cancer journey," Lynch said.
Complimentary services at all Bellus Academy salons in San Diego County and Manhattan, Kansas, are available by appointment and all services are supervised by a licensed esthetician/cosmetologist.
