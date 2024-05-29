Bellus Academy Gives Back with Complimentary Compassionate Care Services in June

Compassion is a beautiful thing, and Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day observed on June 4, unites beauty professionals around the globe to channel their compassion into volunteer service supporting cancer patients and survivors. Bellus Academy is extending its support of this initiative by offering two complimentary services to cancer patients and survivors throughout the month of June.

POWAY, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compassion is a beautiful thing, and Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day observed on June 4, unites beauty professionals around the globe to channel their compassion into volunteer service supporting cancer patients and survivors. Bellus Academy is extending its support of this initiative by offering two complimentary services to cancer patients and survivors throughout the month of June.

Compassionate care services are salon and spa services modified to accommodate clients during and following their healing journey. Services on the Bellus Academy compassionate care spa menu utilize products formulated with safe skin care ingredients designed to foster comfort for skin that may be particularly sensitive due to health conditions or treatments.