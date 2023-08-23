Bellwether Coffee Announces Industry's First Commitment to Living Income Pricing across 100% of its Coffee Supply Chain in 2024

Within the last year, Bellwether has transformed 25% of its supply chain to living income coffees and is doubling down on its support with an aggressive plan for the future of coffee producers worldwide. Tweet this

Launched two years ago, Bellwether's Living Income Pricing, a new pricing methodology that establishes origin-specific minimum prices, is already in place for 26 countries it serves - predominantly across the vast majority of coffee-producing countries, including countries in Central and South America.

Currently, the price that farmers are paid for unroasted coffee is based on the International Commodity Exchange, which determines prices based on the worldwide supply and demand of coffee. To establish a new minimum price for a region, Bellwether and its partners across the supply chain collect data on the cost of production, land size, and productivity level and combine it with a Living Income Benchmark, the annual income required to afford a decent standard of living for all members of a household in that area.

"This pricing methodology is not a mechanism to negotiate contract prices, but instead to hold Bellwether accountable to pay prices that help to close the living income gap for producers," added Caldwell.

To support living income pricing for farmers, retailers using Bellwether's electric roasting system can leverage its unique Green Coffee Marketplace for access to curated coffees from around the world that deliver the highest quality in fresh, seasonal coffees and meet rigorous standards for equity and sustainability.

For more about Bellwether's commitment to fair pricing, visit https://bellwethercoffee.com/blog/bellwether-commits-to-100-living-income-coffee-sourcing-by-2024/ for further insights - and check out the company's Green Coffee Marketplace: https://bellwethercoffee.com/green-coffee-marketplace/.

About Bellwether Coffee

Bellwether Coffee is the provider of the world's lowest carbon coffee roaster. As the only electric and ventless system, Bellwether is supporting the microroastery movement by transforming retailers into on-site roasters while helping source sustainable coffee beans from farmers around the world. The first-of-its-kind technology was built from scratch to deliver a solution that is easy to install, use, and scale to produce consistency and quality in craft coffee. By making roasting more accessible, Bellwether is helping retailers differentiate, drive sales, and deliver the coffee of the future for sustainability in coffee today. To learn more, visit bellwethercoffee.com.

