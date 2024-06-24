Bellwether Coffee Reduces Carbon Emissions by 5.8MM Pounds

To date, Bellwether has helped reduce the carbon footprint by more than 5,798,290 pounds. Post this

In addition to the impact of its electric roasting on sustainability, the Bellwether report also outlines the adoption of its Living Income Pricing for the Bellwether Green Coffee Marketplace. Despite other interventions and the implementation of certifications across the coffee industry, 80% of the world's 12 million coffee farmers still live below the poverty line. To combat this enduring poverty crisis, Bellwether's Living Income Pricing methodology analyzes origin-specific data on the cost of production, land size, and productivity. It sets a minimum price for green coffee to close the living income gap for producers. Last year, Bellwether purchased 71% of their coffees under Living Income Pricing, paying 78% more than the commodity price and 50% more than the Fairtrade minimum price.

"To create a more sustainable and equitable coffee industry, we believe that roasters and retailers must pay coffee farmers prices that provide a living income. Bellwether is committed to more equitable value distribution across the coffee supply chain to ensure the industry is fair, sustainable, and profitable for all," added Grayson Caldwell, Director Of Sustainability & Impact at Bellwether.

Earlier this year, Bellwether launched The Bellwether Shop Roaster, the first compact, ventless commercial roaster for less than the cost of an espresso machine. Bellwether is experiencing significant momentum, including expanding to Asia and Europe, to meet growing demand for its electric roaster and empower more retailers to serve fresher coffee at a fraction of the cost. To date, Bellwether has helped reduce the carbon footprint by more than 5,798,290 pounds.

About Bellwether Coffee

Bellwether Coffee is the technology company transforming retailers into sustainable, on-site roasters. The Bellwether Electric Roasting Platform delivers one solution for sourcing, roasting, and increasing the profitability of coffee businesses while improving farmer livelihoods and reducing the industry's carbon footprint. By eliminating fossil fuels from the global coffee roasting process and strengthening the supply chain, Bellwether is creating a better future for retailers, farmers, and the planet.

