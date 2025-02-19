Bellwether Coffee Triples Customer Base and Expands to 12 Countries with Introduction of New Electric Roaster

"Electric roasting with Bellwether has allowed me to grow from a sole proprietor, small operation, to now roasting 3,000 pounds a month and opening a new location," said Donovan Albert, owner of Anchor & Tree in Sacramento, CA. Post this

"We were paying anywhere from $9 to $11 per pound for roasted coffee," said Doug Hewitt, CEO of 1951 Coffee in Berkeley, CA. "Today, those costs have significantly dropped, and we're now paying closer to $4 per pound. The savings have allowed us to reinvest in our wholesale, retail, and online channels to drive sales in new ways."

With the Shop Roaster, businesses can see ROI in six months, roasting as little as 25 pounds per week. The compact machine is available at a cost equivalent to a commercial espresso machine, giving businesses an easy solution to create their in-house brand and increase revenues. Because Bellwether's system is simple to install and operate, anyone can roast the highest quality, most sustainable coffee. This access to on-site roasting is transforming the coffee industry and ushering in its next evolution.

"Electric roasting with Bellwether has allowed me to grow from a sole proprietor, small operation, to now roasting 3,000 pounds a month and opening a new location," said Donovan Albert, owner of Anchor & Tree in Sacramento, CA. "The consistent roast and taste quality we achieve with Bellwether has built our customer base."

Bellwether Shop Roaster was recognized as the Best New Product at the World of Coffee in Copenhagen, and demand for it has driven global expansion. Notable collaborations include partnerships in Asia with South Korea's Kijeong International, Brewmatic Japan K.K, and MUJI, as well as in Europe with The Hagen Project, Square Mile Roasters, and High Grade Coffee.

"We decided to roast with Bellwether to scale our roast in-house concept," said Jorge Gonzalez Castillo, co-owner of Hey My Coffee in Madrid, Spain. "Using Bellwether, we achieved a higher uniformity in the roast and created more revenue with less cost."

The Bellwether platform also includes access to the Bellwether Green Coffee Marketplace, a global library of expertly sourced coffees from around the world. As a part of Bellwether's commitment to supporting the complete lifecycle of the coffee community, Bellwether leverages a Living Income Pricing methodology designed to ensure coffee farmers receive a livable wage.

For more information about Bellwether Coffee and its Roasting Platform, visit http://www.bellwethercoffee.com.

About Bellwether Coffee

Bellwether Coffee is the technology company transforming retailers into sustainable, on-site roasters. The Bellwether Electric Roasting Platform delivers one solution for sourcing, roasting, and increasing the profitability of coffee businesses while improving farmer livelihoods and reducing the industry's carbon footprint. By eliminating fossil fuels from the global coffee roasting process and strengthening the supply chain, Bellwether is creating a better future for retailers, farmers, and the planet. Bellwether's Shop Roaster, the small-format, high-throughput electric roaster, won Best New Product at World of Coffee Copenhagen 2024.

