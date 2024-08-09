Bellwether Coffee Wins Best New Product at World of Coffee Copenhagen 2024

Bellwether Coffee, the technology company transforming retailers into sustainable on-site roasters, is announcing that its Shop Roaster was recognized as a Best New Product at the World of Coffee in Copenhagen. Post this

The Bellwether Shop Roaster is a small-format, high-throughput electric roaster that seamlessly fits into any retail environment, allowing all businesses, even those with limited space, to roast hundreds of pounds of coffee each week. The fully automated system is offered as a countertop roaster or with a Continuous Roasting Upgrade and includes access to the Bellwether Green Coffee Marketplace - a global library of expertly sourced coffees paired with custom roast profiles, allowing retailers to source and roast fresh, world-class coffee. Because retailers can roast more than 40 lbs of coffee in a single operation, they can reduce costs while crafting consistently fresh, high-quality, delicious coffee while lowering their carbon footprint. The Shop Roaster works for cafes that roast as little as 20 pounds per week as well as for those roasting over 400 pounds without increasing labor costs.

World of Coffee's Best New Product Awards evaluate companies in the coffee and tea industry pushing innovation's boundaries. The qualifications for the Best New Product Award in the Commercial Coffee Preparation and Serving Equipment category are evaluated based on product functionality and safety, customer value, sustainability message, and comparison to existing products on the market.

Bellwether is experiencing significant momentum and has expanded globally with new partnerships in Japan and Europe. Due to high demand, Bellwether Coffee is completely sold out of Shop Roasters for 2024 and is currently taking pre-orders for 2025. For more information about Bellwether Coffee and its Roasting Platform or to reserve your Shop Roaster, visit http://www.bellwethercoffee.com.

About Bellwether Coffee

Bellwether Coffee is the technology company transforming retailers into sustainable, on-site roasters. The Bellwether Electric Roasting Platform delivers one solution for sourcing, roasting, and increasing the profitability of coffee businesses while improving farmer livelihoods and reducing the industry's carbon footprint. By eliminating fossil fuels from the global coffee roasting process and strengthening the supply chain, Bellwether is creating a better future for retailers, farmers, and the planet.

