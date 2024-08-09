Bellwether Coffee Wins Best New Product at World of Coffee Copenhagen 2024

Innovator in Electric Coffee Roasting Receives Top Recognition for its New Compact Ventless Shop Roaster
BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Bellwether Coffee, the technology company transforming retailers into sustainable on-site roasters, is announcing that its Shop Roaster was recognized as a Best New Product at the World of Coffee in Copenhagen. As the first all-electric, ventless commercial coffee roaster, the Bellwether Shop Roaster is a small format, lower-cost system that allows smaller, independent cafes to access clean technology and produce their own freshly in-store roasted coffee to increase profits, reduces costs, and decrease their carbon footprint from roasting by 87%.
"This is a big moment for Bellwether and the micro-roastery movement, as it validates the power of our approach and serves as a significant step forward for electric coffee roasting," said Ricardo Lopez, CEO of Bellwether. "By leveraging our technology in a new design that is both more cost-effective and compact, Bellwether aims to improve access for more cafes and retailers who want to improve sustainability practices without compromising quality or cost."
The Bellwether Shop Roaster is a small-format, high-throughput electric roaster that seamlessly fits into any retail environment, allowing all businesses, even those with limited space, to roast hundreds of pounds of coffee each week. The fully automated system is offered as a countertop roaster or with a Continuous Roasting Upgrade and includes access to the Bellwether Green Coffee Marketplace - a global library of expertly sourced coffees paired with custom roast profiles, allowing retailers to source and roast fresh, world-class coffee. Because retailers can roast more than 40 lbs of coffee in a single operation, they can reduce costs while crafting consistently fresh, high-quality, delicious coffee while lowering their carbon footprint. The Shop Roaster works for cafes that roast as little as 20 pounds per week as well as for those roasting over 400 pounds without increasing labor costs.
World of Coffee's Best New Product Awards evaluate companies in the coffee and tea industry pushing innovation's boundaries. The qualifications for the Best New Product Award in the Commercial Coffee Preparation and Serving Equipment category are evaluated based on product functionality and safety, customer value, sustainability message, and comparison to existing products on the market.
Bellwether is experiencing significant momentum and has expanded globally with new partnerships in Japan and Europe. Due to high demand, Bellwether Coffee is completely sold out of Shop Roasters for 2024 and is currently taking pre-orders for 2025. For more information about Bellwether Coffee and its Roasting Platform or to reserve your Shop Roaster, visit http://www.bellwethercoffee.com.
About Bellwether Coffee
Bellwether Coffee is the technology company transforming retailers into sustainable, on-site roasters. The Bellwether Electric Roasting Platform delivers one solution for sourcing, roasting, and increasing the profitability of coffee businesses while improving farmer livelihoods and reducing the industry's carbon footprint. By eliminating fossil fuels from the global coffee roasting process and strengthening the supply chain, Bellwether is creating a better future for retailers, farmers, and the planet.
Media Contact
Allie Rosen, Bellwether Coffee, 2673196611, [email protected], http://www.bellwethercoffee.com
SOURCE Bellwether Coffee
