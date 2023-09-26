'Belly Acres: True Stories, Observations and Funny Rhymes' released

Renate E. Hamer and Erika Hamer share a collection of poems inspired by true stories and observations of their growing family

DARTMOUTH, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Renate E. Hamer came to America in 1947, got married and started her career as a homemaker, she still found time for several outlets for hobbies -artwork, painting, rug making, pottery, sewing and gardening. In 1972, she taught herself the letters of calligraphy, and soon after when she felt confident in this new hobby, she started writing poems in calligraphy. She collected them in a booklet and gave copies to her family and friends.

Encouraged by her family and friends as well as her husband, Gilman, Renate wrote a second book. Many times, she thought she would like to combine all the poems of general entertainment into one book. With the help of her daughter Erika, who helped her with advice and typing, and Bill Vining, her printer for many years, Renate realized the time was right to make her dream come true.

"Belly Acres: True Stories, Observations and Funny Rhymes" (published by Xlibris) shares Renate's observations of her growing family in poetic form. This collection of poems is inspired by true stories and observations that readers will find entertaining and amusing.

A sample of the poem "A Young Person's Thoughts on Father's Day" reads:

If my father's prayers are answered

And his wishes for me come true

I must grow up straight and honest

Just the way he wants me to.

If I work toward high achievements

And keep the example he sets in view

Some day I will thank him by saying:

"My inspirations came from you!"

"This book will appeal to readers because it contains down to earth poems based on personal experiences that are truly relatable," Renate says. 'I hope for you, dear reader, these poems will be entertaining and amusing." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845348-belly-acres

"Belly Acres: True Stories, Observations and Funny Rhymes"

By Renate E. Hamer and Erika Hamer

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 62 pages | ISBN 9781669861669

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 62 pages | ISBN 9781669861676

E-Book | 62 pages | ISBN 9781669861652

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

