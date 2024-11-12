Belly is the Gut-Friendly, Gluten-Free Way to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth This Holiday Season

"Health-conscious consumers turn to Belly and trust our carefully sourced premium ingredients," said Larsson. "We wholeheartedly believe in food as a source of healing and wellness, offering options that promote a balanced, nutritious diet." Post this

"Health-conscious consumers turn to Belly and trust our carefully sourced premium ingredients," said Larsson. "Our products are both delicious and don't cause bloating issues. We wholeheartedly believe in food as a source of healing and wellness, offering options that promote a balanced, nutritious diet."

Larsson supplemented with collagen in her own baking for an extra boost of digestive support and knew it was an idea worth sharing with others. Collagen is loved by many for its beauty benefits, high protein content, muscle and joint support and digestive advantages.

The baking mixes are geared toward individuals and families with dietary restrictions who want to be able to enjoy their favorite breakfast or dessert items. The ingredients include collagen, gut-healthy flour (cassava and coconut) and coconut sugar, all of which are easily digestible. The kid-friendly brand says its most popular mix is its Collagen Brownies.

For more information, visit http://www.bellybrandfoods.com.

About Belly:

Belly's collagen-infused baking mixes are everything your belly needs and nothing that it doesn't. This female-founded brand was started by a woman with celiac disease who transformed her health through gut-friendly food and has made it her mission to help others do the same. Belly products are carefully curated for optimal gut health and are free from most major allergens and irritants. Plus, they've added a fan-favorite superfood, grass-fed bovine collagen peptides, to maximize the belly benefits.

