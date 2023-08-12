BELOIT (BK&Co) KOMBUCHA SECURES $800,000 PRE-SEED ROUND TO FUEL GROWTH PLANS

Beloit Kombucha (BK & Co.), a Wisconsin-based organic kombucha company, today announced that it has closed a $800,000 seed round of funding.
Beloit Kombucha (BK & Co.), a Wisconsin-based organic kombucha company, today announced that it has closed a $800,000 seed round of funding. The round was led by Grey Collar Ventures, with participation from Battle Born Venture (BBG), gener8tor and others. The company plans to use the funding to expand its production capacity, add new flavors and increase marketing efforts.
Beloit Kombucha is currently available for purchase on Amazon, where it has achieved 100% month over month growth since it launched in April 2023. The company's innovative powdered kombucha product is made with organic and natural ingredients with a specific probiotic called BC30, patented and clinically backed probiotic that was developed by Kerry Ingredients for exclusive use by Beloit Kombucha.
Each individually wrapped stick of Beloit Kombucha powder delivers 1 billion CFU probiotics to your gut while containing only 2 grams of sugar and 25 calories. It is also vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.
BK & Co. launched with a blueberry mint flavor and plans to expand its offerings with flavors like watermelon, berry hibiscus and green apple coming later this year, along with plans to expand the brand's presence from online to retail stores in the Midwest and throughout the country.
"We are impressed with the growth of Beloit Kombucha and the team's vision for the company," said Joe Kirgues, Co-Founder of gener8tor. "We believe that Beloit Kombucha has the potential to be a leading kombucha brand in the United States."
To learn more about Beloit Kombucha, visit www.beloitkombucha.com or purchase on Amazon Storefront.
