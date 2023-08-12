BELOIT (BK&Co) KOMBUCHA SECURES $800,000 PRE-SEED ROUND TO FUEL GROWTH PLANS

"We are excited to partner with Grey Collar, BBV, gener8tor amongst others to help us grow the Beloit Kombucha brand," said Josh Sizemore, CEO of Beloit Kombucha. "This investment will allow us to breathe a little while we expand production and marketing efforts." Tweet this

Each individually wrapped stick of Beloit Kombucha powder delivers 1 billion CFU probiotics to your gut while containing only 2 grams of sugar and 25 calories. It is also vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

BK & Co. launched with a blueberry mint flavor and plans to expand its offerings with flavors like watermelon, berry hibiscus and green apple coming later this year, along with plans to expand the brand's presence from online to retail stores in the Midwest and throughout the country.

"We are impressed with the growth of Beloit Kombucha and the team's vision for the company," said Joe Kirgues, Co-Founder of gener8tor. "We believe that Beloit Kombucha has the potential to be a leading kombucha brand in the United States."

