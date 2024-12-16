Beloved DEI Thought Leader and Healthcare & Media Visionary Robert "Bob" Ingram Has Passed Away

The family of Robert "Bob" Ingram, a trailblazing healthcare and media leader, has announced his passing on December 10, 2024. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 in Baltimore, MD with details available at theurbanhealthreport.org.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The family of Robert "Bob" Ingram is saddened to announce his passing on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. A visionary leader and advocate, Ingram made profound contributions to healthcare, publishing, advertising, multicultural marketing, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) thought leadership throughout his remarkable career.

Widely regarded as a pioneer in health equity and an influential figure in advertising and DEI strategy, Ingram founded the Urban Health Report (UHR), a groundbreaking digital platform dedicated to eliminating health disparities in Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. In 2021, UHR launched the Holistic Health 100 list, celebrating individuals driving holistic change in healthcare and wellness.

Ingram's vision for UHR was deeply rooted in his passion for addressing racial health disparities. Reflecting on its mission, he shared:

"We decided to launch the UHR…upon hearing about the impact of the racial health disparities amongst BIPOC, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic."

Through UHR, Ingram amplified the voices of health leaders, influencers, and innovators who reimagined wellness for BIPOC communities—body, mind, and soul. The inaugural list featured prominent figures such as President Joseph Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Rosalind Brewer (Walgreens CEO), and other influential leaders in healthcare, business, and public service.

His family reflects on his life and legacy with admiration: "Bob was a warrior -- headstrong, intelligent, confident, and eloquent. He was a man of the people who dedicated his life to uplifting others. A loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and mentor, he touched countless lives. His extraordinary spirit and unwavering commitment to others defined his journey. However, he leaves an indescribable void in our hearts. The outpouring of love and condolences has been overwhelming, and we are so grateful for the time we have shared with him in this lifetime and look forward with great expectancy and joy to seeing him in the next one." —The Ingram family

Beyond his work with UHR, Ingram's career reflected a legacy of innovation and excellence. Starting at Career Communications Group as associate publisher, he went on to hold executive leadership roles at notable organizations including Vanguard Media, Savoy, Savoy Professional, UPTOWN Professional, Black Enterprise, UPTOWN Magazine, VIBE, Diversity Best Practices/Working Mother Media, BlackDoctor.org, and Pod Digital Media.

He launched several initiatives to honor healthcare leaders and innovators, including the Golden Torch Awards—the National Society of Black Engineers' (NSBE) premier initiative recognizing leadership in STEM—and BlackDoctor.org's Top Blacks in Healthcare. He also co-founded the World Diversity Leadership Summit in Prague, Czech Republic, fostering global dialogue on diversity and inclusion, and played a key role in creating Black Enterprise's Top Companies for Diversity Issue.

In addition to his professional achievements, Ingram's influence extended across partnerships with leading brands, including Janssen, Pfizer, Merck, Eli Lilly, Takeda, Novartis, Otsuka, Walgreens, Walmart, Toyota, Ford, Colgate-Palmolive, AT&T, and Wells Fargo.

For his groundbreaking work and dedication to health equity, Ingram earned recognition from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) as one of America's Top 100 Thought Leaders, as well as Black Wall Street, which recently honored him for his steadfast commitment to advancing health outcomes and wellness.

Robert Ingram's legacy as a leader, innovator, and advocate will be felt for generations to come. He is remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for his deep passion, humility, and unwavering dedication to uplifting others and advancing equity in every space he touched.

To honor his memory, flowers and cards may be sent to 3246 Sequoia Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215. Friends and family are also invited to visit theurbanhealthreport.org to share images, memories, and stream the funeral services.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

A celebration of Robert Ingram's life will take place as follows:

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Family Viewing: 5:00 PM

Public Viewing: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

– Location: Howell Funeral Home | 4600 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21207

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wake: 10:00 AM

Celebration of Life: 11:00 AM (Repass to follow burial)

(Repass to follow burial) Location: New Antioch Baptist Church | 5609 Old Court Rd, Windsor Mill, MD 21244

