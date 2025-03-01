"Beloved Disabled Martial Arts Instructor Gets $1,000 Donation from Women of Global Change After Electric Bike Theft"

"Nikki's resilience and unwavering dedication to his community are truly inspiring. Women of Global Change SoCal Chapter is proud to help him continue his work and get back on the road." – Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of Women of Global Change Post this

"Nikki's resilience and dedication to his community are truly inspiring," said Dr. Shellie Hunt. "At Women of Global Change, we believe in stepping up to support those who selflessly give back, even in the face of adversity. Helping Nikki get back on the road was an honor, and we're thrilled to see him continue his incredible work."

Nikki relies on his electric bike to travel to his job and martial arts classes. It's theft was a major setback, but this generous donation, along with others, will allow him to replace the bike with a model specifically suited to his physical needs, ensuring he can start riding again soon.

Nikki's commitment to Irving and its residents has made him a beloved figure in the town. From mentoring students in martial arts to his friendly presence at Circle K, his contributions embody the spirit of perseverance and community.

This act of kindness from Women of Global Change reflects the organization's mission to empower individuals and create meaningful, positive change worldwide. As part of its mission to empower individuals and create lasting change, Women of Global Change (WGC) is offering free membership to women and men who want to be part of a supportive community dedicated to making a difference. This initiative ensures that all women, regardless of their financial background, have the opportunity to access WGC's resources, leadership development programs, and community engagement opportunities. By removing financial barriers to participation, WGC is opening doors for women everywhere to join forces, create positive impact, and become leaders in their communities. To join, visit the website at http://www.womenofglobalchange.com/join

Irving, California, is home to several organizations dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities. The Dayle McIntosh Center provides information, advocacy, and empathy for persons with disabilities, operating for and by disabled people. Additionally, the City of Irvine's Charity Directory lists various charitable organizations offering assistance to residents, including those with disabilities. These organizations, along with WGC, play a crucial role in fostering an inclusive community where individuals like Nikki can thrive.

For more information about Women of Global Change and their initiatives, visit http://www.womenofglobalchange.com.

Women of Global Change is an international organization dedicated to creating sustainable solutions for global and local challenges. Through collaboration and action, WGC supports individuals and communities in making a lasting impact.

Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788

