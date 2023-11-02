Beloved Midwest Resort Announces 2023 & 2024 Winter Fun and Holiday Programming

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa in Galena, Illinois continues to help family and friends build traditions and memories with festive Midwest winter and holiday programming.

GALENA, Ill., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa continues to help family and friends build traditions and memories with festive Midwest winter and holiday programming. Located in The Galena Territory, just two and half hours from Chicago, 30 minutes from Dubuque, and one hour from Milwaukee, the resort is excited to announce its 2023 and 2024 winter programming.

WHAT: Midwest Getaways, Winter Sports, Holiday Traditions, Galena Events, Stargazing, New Spa and More

WHERE: Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, Galena, Ill.

DISTANCE: 2.5hrs from Chicago (Ill.), .5hr from Dubuque (Iowa), 1.5hrs from Davenport (Iowa), 1 hr from Milwaukee (Wisc.)

WHEN: Now through February 2024

WEBSITE: http://www.eagleridge.com

PHOTOS: Photos linked here

From Winter Sports to BYOT Stargazing

If there's snow on the ground, there's fun at Eagle Ridge's Nordic Center. Cross-country skiing, sledding, ice-skating, and sleigh rides at the nearby Shenandoah Riding Center promise fun for the whole family. The Nordic Center offers everything from winter wear for sale to sleds, snow shoe rentals and ice skate rentals. Eagle Ridge offers complimentary transportation for resort guests to and from one of Illinois' top downhill ski and snowboarding areas at Chestnut Mountain Resort.

During winter months, golf lovers can practice their swing on the indoor Trackman golf simulator and get a golf-massage at the new Stonedrift Spa.

Celestial Events and Stargazing Year-Round (BYOT): Bring your own telescope and Eagle Ridge will take care of the rest including providing one of the best stargazing locations in the nation, according to the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA). Dark-Sky fans of all ages are invited to stay at the resort and create a new stargazing adventure. With weekday rates starting at $139, all guests need to do is walk outside and gaze upwards to see a major show almost any night of the year. Specific winter celestial events can be particularly spectacular in and around the resort including: November: Jupiter and Uranus at Opposition, Taurids and Leonids Meteor Showers December: Mercury at Greatest Eastern Elongation, Geminids and Ursids Meteor Showers January: Quadrantids Meteor Shower, Mercury at Greatest Western Elongation

The brand-new and award winning 12,000 sq.-ft. Stonedrift Spa offers a tranquil winter retreat from the outside world. The new spa encompasses 13 private treatment rooms, including couple's suites, a Vichy shower room, breathe and detox rooms, hair salon, barbershop, saunas, and more.

Popular Galena 2023/2024 Winter Events

Winter in Galena is full of Christmas in the County events that put people in the holiday spirit. Popular events include Galena Holidaze Festival and Holiday Fire in the Sky ( December 2 ), Night of the Luminaria and Living Windows ( December 9 ), Snowflakes & Sweet Strolls ( December 16 ). Eagle Ridge offers complimentary transportation to and from downtown Galena for resort guests.

Eagle's Ridge's Annual Winter Carnival during President's Day weekend ( February 16 through February 19 ) is always a popular winter event. Guests enjoy all types of indoor and outdoor winter activities, from hot air balloon glow shows and cozy bonfires to sledding and ice-skating. Guests can also try ice turkey bowling or compete in the Sasquatch Shuffle, a 2K snowshoe race ( February 17 ).

) is always a popular winter event. Guests enjoy all types of indoor and outdoor winter activities, from hot air balloon glow shows and cozy bonfires to sledding and ice-skating.

Holidays + Traditions

Everyone is invited to partake in the resort's annual Thanksgiving Feast ( November 23 ) and indulge in a lavish buffet of more than 50 Thanksgiving specialties. Thanksgiving dinner is also available for pickup or delivery. All Thanksgiving weekend resort guests are invited to "Meet & Greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus" ( November 24 & 25). Children will enjoy Santa's workshop activities, crafts and a photo with Santa.

The resort celebrates Christmas Eve ( December 24 ) and Christmas Day ( December 25 ) with special restaurant menus.

Locals and resort guests will ring in the New Year ( December 31 ) with a prime rib dinner at Woodlands restaurant, open bar and live music. Families are also invited to the annual New Year's Eve Family Party featuring a DJ, food, drinks, kid activities. and a midnight toast. The New Year's Eve Extravaganza Package can be booked here.

Eagle Ridge honors Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend ( January 12 through January 15 ) with winter getaway packages and a family-filled weekend of events.

With weekday packages starting at $129 per night, the resort offers a wide range of experiences to suit a spa, golf, family, romance, workaction, and any other type of winter getaway. For more info on specials and packages, guests can visit http://www.eagleridge.com or call (800) 892-2269.

About Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa is located 150 miles west of Chicago within The Galena Territory, a 6,800-acre recreational, residential and resort community six miles southeast of the historic town of Galena, Ill. The resort's grounds include 63 holes on four award-winning golf courses, and accommodations that range from quaint Inn rooms to over 100 villas and distinctive homes. Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa has 15,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting space and beautiful conference homes, which regularly accommodate corporate groups, banquets, and weddings. Other features include award-winning restaurants, Highlands restaurant, Lounge 289, pro shop, Country Store and a gas station, the new Stonedrift Spa, and an incredible selection of outdoor seasonal activities including miles of biking, hiking and horseback riding trails, as well as tennis, hot air balloon rides, boating and fishing on the picturesque 225-acre Lake Galena. For reservations or additional information, call (800) 892-2269 or visit http://www.eagleridge.com.

