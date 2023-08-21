Ben Chodor Assumes Role of CEO at CallRevu, a Serent Portfolio Company

Experienced Tech Leader to Steer CallRevu's Growth and Innovation
BALTIMORE, Md., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallRevu, a premier automotive communication solutions provider and a portfolio company of Serent Capital, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Chodor as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Chodor's extensive background in technology, SaaS businesses, and his proven leadership make him an exceptional fit to lead CallRevu into its next phase of development.
"Ben Chodor's strategic acumen and passion for technology-driven solutions perfectly align with CallRevu's mission," said Kevin Frick, Partner at Serent Capital. "We are confident in his ability to guide the company's growth and enhance its value proposition to the automotive industry."
Brendan Reidy, Executive Chairman of CallRevu, praised Chodor's vision and commitment. "Ben's dedication to empowering both our team and clients underscores his suitability for the CEO role. His leadership will undoubtedly steer CallRevu toward continued success."
Chodor expressed his enthusiasm about joining CallRevu in this capacity. "It is an honor to lead CallRevu as CEO and collaborate with its remarkable employees and customers," Chodor commented. "I am excited to further strengthen our position as an industry leader, driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our partners."
With an impressive background in driving growth and innovation across technology sectors, Chodor's appointment brings a new era of leadership to CallRevu. His focus on customer-centric solutions and his dedication to advancing the automotive communication landscape position the company for sustained excellence.
