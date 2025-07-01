Ben DuBose Named to D Magazine's 2025 Best Lawyers List for Personal Injury Law

Ben DuBose of DuBose Law Firm has been named to D Magazine's 2025 Best Lawyers in Dallas for Personal Injury. This is his fifth time receiving the honor, recognizing his decades of work representing victims of serious injury and asbestos exposure, including mesothelioma.

DuBose Law Firm is proud to announce that founding attorney Ben DuBose has been named to D Magazine's 2025 list of Best Lawyers in Dallas for Personal Injury. This prestigious recognition honors attorneys recognized by their peers and D Magazine.

Ben DuBose has dedicated his legal career to representing individuals and families harmed by serious injuries and toxic exposures, including asbestos-related diseases like mesothelioma. His work has helped secure meaningful outcomes for clients and broadened awareness of the hazards of asbestos in a multitude of asbestos containing products.

"I'm honored to be included among such a distinguished group of attorneys," said DuBose. "It's a recognition by my peers of the work we do every day for victims of asbestos exposure."

The selection process for D Magazine's Best Lawyers list involves nominations from peers across the Dallas legal community, followed by a rigorous vetting process by a panel of esteemed attorneys and the magazine's editorial staff.

DuBose's continued recognition – this is the 5th time he's been recognized by D Magazine - reinforces his firm's mission: DuBose Law Firm is devoted exclusively to helping individuals who have been harmed. The firm strives to make a difference in clients' lives and in society.

