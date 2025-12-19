Ben DuBose Named to Internet Brands' 2025 Texas Super Lawyers List

DuBose Law Firm, PLLC announces that its founder, Ben DuBose, has once again been selected for inclusion in Internet Brands' 2025 Texas Super Lawyers list, an honor reserved for the top five percent of attorneys in Texas. With more than 25 years of legal experience, DuBose has represented clients nationwide in cases involving asbestos exposure, mesothelioma, and serious personal injury.

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuBose Law Firm, PLLC is proud to announce that its founder, Ben DuBose, has once again been selected for inclusion in Internet Brands' Texas Super Lawyers list. This marks another year that DuBose has earned this prestigious honor, which is reserved for the top five percent of attorneys in Texas.

The Super Lawyers list, published by Internet Brands, highlights outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas who have achieved a high degree of professional achievement and peer recognition. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations by a blue-ribbon panel of top-rated attorneys.

"Ben's consistent recognition as a Texas Super Lawyer reflects his unwavering dedication to his clients and his deep commitment to justice," said a spokesperson for DuBose Law Firm. "He has built his career on standing up for victims of asbestos exposure and mesothelioma, and his leadership continues to inspire our entire team."

With more than 25 years of legal experience, Ben DuBose has represented clients across the country in cases involving asbestos exposure, mesothelioma, and serious personal injury. His work has helped secure justice and compensation for families impacted by dangerous products and unsafe working conditions.

DuBose Law Firm is a nationally recognized practice based in Dallas, Texas, representing individuals diagnosed with mesothelioma and asbestos-related diseases. With over 25 years of experience, the firm is dedicated to holding corporations accountable for negligent practices and helping victims secure the justice they deserve. Guided by the belief that "People Matter Here," the firm blends deep legal knowledge with compassion and personal attention to every client.

