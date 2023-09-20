Ben Hardwick to strengthen partnership and expand client footprint within OpenText

Ben will utilize his OpenText solution definition experience to address our clients' important business challenges. Tweet this

"Ben is a great addition to the team," said Mike Brookover, partner and CEO at Alitek. "Ben will utilize his OpenText solution definition experience to address our clients' important business challenges. OpenText is a leader in the information management industry and is key to the digital transformation journey across all industries. Ben will be working with our clients to develop solutions that will bring business value, both today and in the future."

Learn more about Alitek at https://alitek.com/.

About Alitek Solutions

Alitek is an information management company that specializes in content management for enterprises. We focus on integrating unstructured data into the information lifecycle, which helps corporations realign and optimize their technology investments. Our main goals are process

