Ben Hardwick to strengthen partnership and expand client footprint within OpenText

Ben Hardwick joins information management company Alitek Solutions as the OpenText Director of Business Development. In this role, Hardwick will strengthen and expand Alitek's professional relationships within its existing OpenText partnership and ecosystem providers, ultimately generating new business referrals and collaborative enterprise client engagements.
HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ben Hardwick joins information management company Alitek Solutions as the OpenText Director of Business Development. In this role, Hardwick will strengthen and expand Alitek's professional relationships within its existing OpenText partnership and ecosystem providers, ultimately generating new business referrals and collaborative enterprise client engagements.
Hardwick joins us with over 28 years of experience in sales and has spent the last six years at OpenText holding various technical sales roles. Prior to OpenText, Hardwick held various sales and technical sales leadership positions at EMC, Captiva, and Image Architects. Hardwick has deep knowledge and expertise within the Enterprise Content Management space and is passionate about having business-outcome focused conversations that lead to highly productive client experiences.
"Ben is a great addition to the team," said Mike Brookover, partner and CEO at Alitek. "Ben will utilize his OpenText solution definition experience to address our clients' important business challenges. OpenText is a leader in the information management industry and is key to the digital transformation journey across all industries. Ben will be working with our clients to develop solutions that will bring business value, both today and in the future."
Learn more about Alitek at https://alitek.com/.
About Alitek Solutions
Alitek is an information management company that specializes in content management for enterprises. We focus on integrating unstructured data into the information lifecycle, which helps corporations realign and optimize their technology investments. Our main goals are process
Media Contact
Michele Meersman, Alitek, 1 713-568-7540, [email protected], alitek.com
SOURCE Alitek
Share this article