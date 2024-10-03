Ben Mullen Takes Ownership of Family-Run SpringGreen Franchise in Wyoming, MN

"Taking over the business from my dad has been such a natural step. I know the customers, and they know me. It's rewarding to be serving the same community I grew up in and to continue providing the same quality of service." Post this

"I've always had a love for being outdoors and working on lawns," Ben shared. "Even when I was in college and working elsewhere, I found myself returning to help with the business every summer. It was only a matter of time before I made the decision to carry on what my dad started."

This transition is not just a business move; it is the continuation of a family tradition. Many of the customers Ben serviced as a kid are still with the franchise today, and he looks forward to maintaining those personal relationships as the official owner.

"Taking over the business from my dad has been such a natural step. I know the customers, and they know me. It's rewarding to be serving the same community I grew up in and to continue providing the same quality of service," Ben said. "My dad taught me the importance of customer care, and I intend to uphold those values as we grow the business."

