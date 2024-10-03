Ben Mullen Takes Ownership of Family-Run SpringGreen Franchise in Wyoming, MN

Ben Mullen has taken ownership of the family-run SpringGreen franchise in Wyoming, MN, continuing the legacy started by his father in 2006. Having grown up in the business, Ben has been a familiar face to customers for nearly two decades. He is excited to maintain strong relationships with loyal customers and provide the same high-quality lawn care services as the new franchise owner.
WYOMING, Minn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpringGreen is proud to announce that Ben Mullen has officially taken over ownership of the SpringGreen franchise in Minneapolis, MN. Ben steps into this role after working side by side with his father, who started the local SpringGreen franchise in 2006. The business has remained in the family since its inception, and this transition marks a new chapter in continuing the legacy of exceptional lawn care services in the community.
Growing up immersed in the green industry, Ben has been a familiar face to the franchise's loyal customers for nearly two decades. Starting as a teenager helping his father with the business, Ben's passion for lawn care blossomed, even as he pursued a degree in criminal justice. While his education led to roles in law enforcement and corporate security, Ben's dedication to the family business never wavered.
"I've always had a love for being outdoors and working on lawns," Ben shared. "Even when I was in college and working elsewhere, I found myself returning to help with the business every summer. It was only a matter of time before I made the decision to carry on what my dad started."
This transition is not just a business move; it is the continuation of a family tradition. Many of the customers Ben serviced as a kid are still with the franchise today, and he looks forward to maintaining those personal relationships as the official owner.
"Taking over the business from my dad has been such a natural step. I know the customers, and they know me. It's rewarding to be serving the same community I grew up in and to continue providing the same quality of service," Ben said. "My dad taught me the importance of customer care, and I intend to uphold those values as we grow the business."
About SpringGreen:
Headquartered in Plainfield, Illinois, SpringGreen has been delivering lawn, pest, and tree care services nationwide since 1977. Its service is centered on the beautification of residential and commercial customers in middle-class and affluent neighborhoods and communities. SpringGreen is an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs and existing green industry business owners who want to align themselves with a franchise opportunity that has proven economic resilience, healthy profit margins, industry-leading business and marketing intelligence, recurring revenue, and retirement and family planning through business ownership. Visit http://www.springgreenfranchise.com
For more information visit http://www.spring-green.com/lawn-care-locations/wyoming-area/ or call (651) 323-2514
Media Contact
Jen Banike, SpringGreen Enterprises, 8152301314, [email protected], www.springgreenfranchise.com
SOURCE SpringGreen Enterprises
Share this article