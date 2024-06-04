Benchmark at Alexandria Teams with Curana Health to Offer Residents On-Site Supportive Healthcare Services

"By making these services available to residents in the privacy of their own home, it makes it that much easier for them to age well and offers additional peace-of-mind and convenience for our family members." -Doug Buttner, senior executive director, Benchmark at Alexandria Post this

Benchmark at Alexandria residents can choose to enroll with Curana Health and take advantage of services like concierge-style access to Curana's primary care physician and nursing team for routine preventive care and urgent care visits, lab work, x-rays, ear cleanings, injections, and blood pressure checks in the privacy of their apartment or in the community's wellness center. With a unique focus on prevention and care coordination, Curana Health can also coordinate care with a resident's current specialists and other care teams and offers 24/7 access to advanced practice providers specializing in geriatric care.

Benchmark at Alexandria residents can decide to see Curana Health's primary care physician or continue to keep their own. Curana's services will be billed to residents' insurance plan, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

The Benchmark at Alexandria resident care and nursing teams will continue to support residents with 24/7 personalized, needs-based care and medication management.

"Curana Health is ecstatic to be working with the Benchmark team to provide high quality, patient-centered care to residents in their homes. We understand that every patient has different healthcare goals, so we are committed to delivering an individualized care plan with added coordination services to every resident," said Amy Young, senior vice president of operations, Curana Health. "Our providers and leadership team wake up each morning thinking about delivering care that is dignified and focused on the health and happiness of our patients."

Located near the new Silver Diner and Harris Teeter within walking distance of over 100,000 square feet of retail space, Benchmark at Alexandria offers independent living, assisted living and memory care in private apartments available in a variety of sizes and floor plans. Residents have access to a wide range of common spaces, including multiple dining venues offering indoor and outdoor dining, a rooftop deck, fitness center, and club and recreation rooms where a full social calendar is offered throughout each day. Convenient, hospitality-rich amenities include on-site wellness services, such as massage and salon services, housekeeping, underground parking and scheduled transportation to appointments and area attractions.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

About Curana Health

Curana Health is on a mission to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. With a presence in 34 states and partnerships with well over 1,500 senior living communities, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and life plan communities, Curana Health innovates solutions for senior care delivery with a unique focus on prevention and care coordination. Curana Health includes a medical group, an operator of Medicare Advantage health plans, and an accountable care organization. To learn more, visit curanahealth.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark at Alexandria, 1 6035020469

