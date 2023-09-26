Benchmark at Alexandria Welcome Center Opens in 'West Alex'

"This is exciting because it's yet another major step towards opening Benchmark's first location in the Mid-Atlantic region." -Doug Buttner, senior executive director, Benchmark at Alexandria Tweet this

It's also here that individuals can learn how to become members of the community's exclusive Founder's Club. By reserving an apartment early, in addition to having first pick of their apartment, singles and couples can receive discounted pre-opening pricing, assistance with moving expenses, credits towards services and other incentives.

"The Welcome Center is ideal because it helps people plan and gives them a good idea of what they can expect to experience," said Doug Buttner, senior executive director of Benchmark at Alexandria who has over 24 years of experience leading individual and groups of premier senior living communities throughout the region. "This is exciting because it's yet another major step towards opening Benchmark's first location in the Mid-Atlantic region."

The Benchmark at Alexandria assisted living community will feature 115 apartments in various floor plans, including 26 memory care assisted living for those with Alzheimer's or dementia. The community is ideal for everyone from independent living residents who don't currently require assistance to those who need personalized, 24/7 help with daily living activities.

Residents and their families will enjoy the ease of chef-prepared, seasonal meals featuring ingredients from on-site micro-farms and served in multiple dining venues, including a formal dining room with open kitchen, a bistro and grilling on the rooftop deck.

Spacious common areas with hospitality-rich amenities, including club and recreation rooms, a fitness center and the rooftop deck will feature social gatherings, educational events and other programs designed around residents' interests. A massage room and wellness center will be home to on-site wellness services, such as physician visits. Residents will also enjoy the convenience of included housekeeping, linen service, underground parking and scheduled transportation to appointments and area attractions.

In addition to the many amenities offered at Benchmark at Alexandria, the lively West Alex mixed-use development features 100,000 square feet of retail space. A Harris Teeter grocery store and Silver Diner are steps away, so residents will have ample opportunities to walk, shop, dine and relax just outside their door.

To learn more about Benchmark at Alexandria's independent assisted living or assisted living with memory care, visit the Welcome Center at 3462 Berkeley Street in Alexandria, click here or call 571.386.2200.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 5,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 25 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over a hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 15 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Arnold Communications, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living