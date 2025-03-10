Benchmark At Billerica Crossings Executive Director Honored with 2025 McKnight's Women of Distinction Veteran VIP Award

Michele Ellis Named Veteran VIP Honoree for Senior Living Industry Commitment & Excellence

WALTHAM, Mass., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior living provider in New England, today announced that Michele Ellis, executive director of their Benchmark at Billerica Crossings assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community in Billerica, Mass., has been named a Veteran VIP in the 2025 McKnight's Women of Distinction Awards. The awards are a joint program of McKnight's Long-Term Care News, McKnight's Senior Living and McKnight's Home Care.

Now in its seventh year, the award program recognizes women who have made significant contributions to the senior living, skilled nursing or home care fields. Veteran VIPs have more than 15 years of experience in their respective industry and have a leadership role in which they've demonstrated an exceptional commitment through their accomplishments.

Ellis, who lives in Hudson, N.H., was selected following judging by an external panel of industry experts.

She joined Benchmark in 2021, overseeing operations for Billerica Crossings. Under her direction, Billerica Crossings has become one of the most sought-after communities in the Lowell, Mass., area, having won U.S. News & World Report's Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care Excellence Awards several years running.

Last year, Ellis oversaw Billerica Crossings' extensive community renovation, which brought refreshed living spaces and new amenities in which residents and their families are now enjoying personalized care, restaurant-style dining, engaging programs and more.

"I could not be more thankful or proud of what Michele has accomplished over the past couple of years," said Erin Domian, vice president of operations for Benchmark. "I've been in the industry for over 20 years and when I think of moments that define so much of what we at Benchmark strive to do, which is keep seniors connected to what matters most, I think of Michele's dedication and leadership."

Ellis has more than 20 years' experience serving older adults, a passion which started at a young age when, as the daughter of a nurse, she began volunteering at one of the long-term care hospitals where her mother worked. She began her assisted living career as a certified physical and recreational therapist. For 11 years, she was the senior rehabilitation manager for The Oxford Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Haverhill, Mass., and later, started her assisted living career as executive director of The Arbors of Bedford (now owned and operated by Benchmark) in Bedford, NH, where she served for more than seven years.

Ellis has a bachelor's degree in rehabilitation science from Northeastern University.

All winners will be honored at an in-person celebration on May 13 in Chicago. To see the full list of inductees, and for more information about the program, visit www.mcknightswomenofdistinction.com.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 28 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 17 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

