Benchmark at Billerica Crossings Invites Seniors & the Healthcare Workers Who Support Them to Celebrate the Community's Grand Reopening with Free Ice Cream

Benchmark at Billerica Crossings has provided award-winning assisted living and memory care to the Lowell area for over 24 years. The community is the only one in Billerica to have earned both the 2024 Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care awards from U.S. News & World Report. Although tours are available now, Billerica Crossings will officially re-open this September following new furniture, lighting, flooring, millwork, paint, window treatments and accessories having been added throughout much of the community.

On August 27 and August 29 from 3PM to 8PM, Billerica Crossings will give away a free small ice cream to all seniors born in 1959 or earlier, as well as all area healthcare professionals. No purchase is required.

To participate, pick up a coupon at Billerica Crossings down the street from Augusta's between Monday, August 19 and Friday, August 23 from 10AM to 4PM and simply present it at Augusta's on either August 27 or August 29 between 3PM and 8PM.

Benchmark at Billerica Crossings is located at 20 Charnstaff Lane (off Boston Road/Route 3A) and Augusta's is located at 500 Boston Road. For more information, visit BillericaCrossings.com.

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

