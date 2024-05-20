Benchmark at Mount Pleasant Announces Opening of Thornwood Welcome Center

"The positive responses and interest we've already received has been fantastic and we are thrilled to be taking this additional step towards our grand opening this fall." -Sara Humphreys, executive director, Benchmark at Mount Pleasant Post this

The Welcome Center offers would-be residents and their loved ones a glimpse of the easy, maintenance-free lifestyle made possible by the award-winning amenities, personalized care, engaging programs and 100 well-appointed apartments in a variety of sizes and floor plans that will be found at Benchmark at Mount Pleasant. Visitors will get to know the community's many standout features, including a dining program offering chef-prepared, seasonal meals and culinary experiences like cooking demonstrations and classes provided indoors and out in the dining room, café or on the patio. With spaces dedicated to many different interests there is something for everyone whether it be competing in the card room, watching movies in the theater, attending an arts program in the recreation room, working on physical health in the fitness center, strolling the scenic walking path or pampering in the hair salon.

For those who need care now or are seeking independent assisted living and want the assurances of knowing its available in the future, another standout feature is personalized care provided by Benchmark associates who've been specially selected and trained. Benchmark at Mount Pleasant will have an enhanced license enabling the community to provide advanced care capabilities. Additional supportive healthcare services, such as physician and nursing visits, will also be available on-site.

For spouses or individuals with memory impairment, such as Alzheimer's or dementia, Benchmark at Mount Pleasant will feature Benchmark's award-winning Mind & Memory Care program. Unique opportunities for residents to find joy in each new day are provided in a carefully created secure living environment that feels like home and includes dedicated features like a private courtyard, sunroom and hair salon. Assisted living with memory care residents are supported by care providers committed to helping them stay connected to who and what matters most and who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication, empathy and more.

Benchmark at Mount Pleasant is currently under construction and, once complete, will be located at 2 Zeiss Drive in Thornwood around the corner from ACME Market, Westwood Swimming & Tennis Association and EF Academy surrounded by many shopping and dining options. It will serve families from all over Westchester County, including Armonk, Bedford, Briarcliff Manor, Byram Hills, Chappaqua, Elmsford, Greenburgh, Harrison, Irvington, Ossining, Pelham, Pocantico Hills, Purchase, Scarsdale, Tarrytown, Valhalla and White Plains.

