Benchmark at Mount Pleasant Appoints Executive Director Ahead of Fall Opening

"Sara has deep connections to Westchester County and is incredibly passionate about helping seniors age well in the area they love." -Seba Samuel-John, Ph.D., regional director of operations, Benchmark Senior Living

"My grandmother actually lived at one of our Benchmark sister communities, Edgehill in Stamford, and it made such a profound impact on her life and mine," said Humphreys. "The many ways in which Benchmark associates go out of their way for residents and each other is truly inspiring, so I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to open their first community in Westchester County. I look forward to being able to help enrich seniors' lives as well as be a resource for their families."

In her free time, Humphreys is also an author, having published 20 fiction novels.

Located near Thornwood's Columbus Elementary School and EF Academy, Benchmark at Mount Pleasant will feature 100 apartments in various floor plans, including 26 for those with Alzheimer's or dementia for memory care assisted living. Personalized, needs-based care will be available for those who need it with enhanced capabilities available for immediate or future healthcare needs.

Residents and their families will also enjoy the ease of having a wide variety of on-site amenities, including a café and dining room that will showcase chef-prepared seasonal meals, which can be served indoors and outside on the patio. The community will have a hair salon, fitness center, movie theater, private dining room for family functions, recreation and card rooms, and a walking path through a picturesque, wooded setting. A full social calendar designed around residents' interests will maximize the community's many common spaces as well as its location with offerings like intergenerational programs, shopping and educational excursions.

To learn more about Benchmark at Mount Pleasant, click here or call 914.898.5884.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

