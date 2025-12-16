Benchmark at Mount Pleasant Senior Living Community Opens in Thornwood

"We're proud to be Thornwood's first assisted living community and look forward to supporting residents and their families for many years to come." -Sara Humphreys, executive director, Benchmark at Mount Pleasant Post this

Benchmark at Mount Pleasant draws on Benchmark Senior Living's nearly 29 years of award-winning experience operating 70 communities throughout the Northeast, including nine in Fairfield County, Conn.

"We truly offer something for everyone this winter and all year long," said Sara Humphreys, executive director of Benchmark at Mount Pleasant. "Whether it's enjoying homemade, seasonal meals with friends, a competitive poker game in the card room, watching holiday movies in the movie theater, relaxing in the salon or reading by one of our fireplaces, we're excited to help residents stay connected and engaged."

In warmer months, residents will also enjoy outdoor dining, fireside social hours and other activities on spacious patios as well as a walking path through the communities picturesque wooded setting.

As aging can sometimes bring unexpected challenges, Benchmark at Mount Pleasant holds an enhanced assisted living license, enabling it to provide advanced care capabilities in addition to 24/7 personalized care and nursing support. This includes care for residents living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

The community features Benchmark's award-winning Mind & Memory Care program, offered in a thoughtfully designed, secure environment with private apartments and dedicated amenities and such as a sunroom and hair salon. Specially selected and trained associates support residents throughout the day with programs designed to promote cognitive engagement while fostering a sense of belonging and purpose.

"We're proud to be Thornwood's first assisted living community and look forward to supporting residents and their families for many years to come," said Humphreys.

For more information about Benchmark at Mount Pleasant, click here or call 914.898.5884.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living