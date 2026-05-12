Benchmark at Rye Completes Expansion, Opens New Assisted Living Neighborhood Amid Strong Demand

"Our associates take the time to truly know each resident and their loved ones, creating experiences that foster connection, engagement, and a strong sense of purpose." -Mallory Lord, executive director, Benchmark at Rye Post this

"We found Benchmark and were thrilled with it and still are," said Vahue. "Being the first resident feels kind of special and they've treated me so special, it's very nice. I'm excited for a fresh start."

Originally from upstate New York, Vahue moved to the Seacoast area after retiring from the New York State Legislature to be closer to her daughter, Kathy Coleman, and son-in-law, who live on Seabrook Beach. During her 27-year career with the Legislature, she served as an administrator in the House leader's office.

Benchmark at Rye's expansion, which is the first new assisted living development in the greater Portsmouth area in decades, has generated significant interest since its announcement last year. While apartments are still available, select floor plans already have waiting lists, reflecting strong demand for maintenance-free senior living on the Seacoast.

Offering a range of apartment styles and thoughtfully designed amenities, the new residences help address a growing need for senior living options in the region. Demand is being driven by both an aging population and the Seacoast's increasing popularity, fueled by its coastal appeal, high quality of life and proximity to Boston and Portland.

While prospective residents and families are drawn to the community's apartments and amenities filled with lots of natural light, including multiple dining venues, wellness spaces, and outdoor patios, community leadership says it's the people who truly set Benchmark at Rye apart.

"While our new addition is beautiful, it's the people who make our community exceptional," said Mallory Lord, executive director of Benchmark at Rye. "Our associates take the time to truly know each resident and their loved ones, creating experiences that foster connection, engagement, and a strong sense of purpose."

The community's adjacent, 40 apartment Mind & Memory Care neighborhood also continues to be a key differentiator. Designed for those living with Alzheimer's, dementia and other memory impairments, it allows couples and family members with different care needs to remain close, while receiving personalized support in a secure setting. Memory care assisted living residents benefit from 24/7 care, nursing services, and on-site supportive healthcare services coordinated with external providers, including physical therapy, within a thoughtfully designed, dementia-friendly environment.

Dick Strickland, whose wife Peg has lived in the community's Mind & Memory Care neighborhood for several years following health complications, is among the many new residents scheduled to move in over the coming weeks.

"What Benchmark has created is truly beautiful, and the location is unmatched. I'm looking forward to this next chapter for both of us and to spending more time together," said Strickland. "Peg can continue receiving the care she needs, while I remain active and engaged in the things I enjoy – it's the ideal solution."

Independent assisted living residents like Strickland will have access to a full continuum of care now or if needed in the future, along with a vibrant lifestyle that includes chef-prepared, restaurant-style dining, social programs and a variety of on-site amenities. These include a bistro, dining room, family kitchen for entertaining, fitness center, salon, wellness and therapy spaces, and multiple outdoor patios for dining, gardening and gathering.

The Benchmark at Rye assisted living with memory care community is located just a block from Lago's Ice Cream, one mile from the beach, and minutes from downtown Portsmouth. To learn more, call 603.379.1898 or click here.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living