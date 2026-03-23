Benchmark at Rye Programming Director Earns Top Honor for Building Community

"Above all, Julia leads by example. She sets the standard, demonstrates what excellence looks like and empowers her team to rise to it." -Mallory Lord, executive director, Benchmark at Rye Post this

Named for one of Benchmark's core values, the Better Together Award recognizes a community leader who embodies the company's values by fostering teamwork, trust and accountability. Through inclusive and supportive practices, this leader creates a culture where both residents and associates feel connected, valued and empowered.

Evans' path to senior living began in an unexpected way. After earning a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of New Hampshire, she explored several career options before finding purpose during the COVID-19 pandemic as a substitute teacher and special education paraeducator in Seacoast-area schools.

In 2023, while awaiting a permanent teaching position, Evans accepted a summer role in programming at Benchmark at Rye, working with residents living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia – an experience that ultimately solidified her commitment to senior care.

Promoted to director of programming in 2024, Evans quickly became known for her energy, creativity and ability to engage residents in meaningful ways, regardless of their stage of memory loss. She has since become a driving force behind the community's vibrant culture.

"Above all, Julia leads by example," said Mallory Lord, executive director of Benchmark at Rye. "She sets the standard, demonstrates what excellence looks like and empowers her team to rise to it. Her pride in her work is evident, and her team reflects that same dedication and warmth."

From her first interactions with families, Evans takes time to understand each resident on a personal level despite their physical and cognitive limitations – asking thoughtful questions and translating those insights into individualized experiences. Whether creating calming moments for residents who feel overwhelmed or fostering connection through engaging programming, her approach is rooted in empathy and understanding.

Company founder, chairman and CEO Tom Grape added, "The compassion and dedication our associates bring to their work each day are truly inspiring and a powerful expression of our purpose – transforming lives through human connection. That commitment is felt across all 70 communities we serve, and our annual awards gala is an opportunity to celebrate that impact. I couldn't be prouder of this year's honorees."

Up until recently, Benchmark at Rye has been devoted exclusively to serving those with Alzheimer's, dementia and other forms of memory impairment. This spring, the community will expand to include assisted living with the opening of a new building featuring private apartments and dedicated amenities. Evans will oversee programming across both independent assisted living and memory care assisted living settings.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living