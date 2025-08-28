Benchmark at Rye's Welcome Center Highlights New Assisted Living Offerings Available in Spring

"This is a major step towards offering Seacoast families more options as well as our evolution as a community and we're so excited to see it come another step closer towards fruition." -Mallory Lord, executive director, Benchmark at Rye Post this

Since its inception, Benchmark at Rye has operated solely for the needs of those with Alzheimer's, dementia and other forms of memory impairment. Over the last several years, there has emerged a growing need for more senior living options on the Seacoast driven by an aging population and the desire for seniors to remain in the area they love. Benchmark at Rye's assisted living will be the first built in the greater Portsmouth area in decades.

"The positive responses and interest we've already received has been tremendous," said Mallory Lord, executive director of Benchmark at Rye. "This is a major step towards offering Seacoast families more options as well as our evolution as a community and we're so excited to see it come another step closer towards fruition."

Adjacent assisted living and memory care neighborhoods will make it possible for couples or family members with varying care needs to remain connected.

The 60,000-square-foot addition will include 70 studio, one and two-bedroom Assisted Living apartments in a variety of sizes and floor plans.

Individuals who are more independent can enjoy the Assisted Living environment where they are surrounded by friends and fun things to do, chef-prepared meals served restaurant-style, a wide range of indoor and outdoor amenities, on-site healthcare services, personalized care for those who need it. Plus, they'll no longer need to worry about home maintenance. Dedicated amenities will include a bistro, dining room and family kitchen for entertaining, spacious living areas, a hair salon, fitness center, wellness rooms, physical therapy space and multiple outdoor patios for dining, gardening, grilling and more.

Since Benchmark was founded in 1997, it's become known for its strong culture of caring as evidenced by hundreds of awards. Associates are hired for heart and trained for skill. They are committed to nurturing residents' passions, connections and enhancing their quality of life with personalized care and programs that keep residents connected to who and what matters most in their lives.

Benchmark operates five other communities throughout New Hampshire in Bedford, Concord, Nashua and Salem.

About Benchmark

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 67 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 28 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 17 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

