Benchmark at South Farms & Alzheimer's Association Partner to Present 'Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia' Event on May 6

Middletown Assisted Living Community Invites Public to Learn About Risk Factors, Research, Treatments & More

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark at South Farms, an Assisted Living and Mind & Memory Care community in Middletown, today announced a complimentary educational event for individuals living with Alzheimer's or dementia, as well as those caring for or concerned about these conditions.

On Wednesday, May 6 at 5 PM, Benchmark at South Farms assisted living with memory care community will partner with the Alzheimer's Association to host Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia, an informative session designed to provide the latest insights into these diseases.

Alzheimer's disease alone affects more than 200,000 people in Connecticut, including both those diagnosed and those who care for them. The state has one of the highest prevalence rates in the nation, with approximately 14% of adults aged 65 and older living with some form of dementia.

During the event, attendees will learn about the differences between Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, stages of progression, common risk factors and the latest advancements in research and treatment. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance from experienced experts who support individuals and families navigating memory loss.

Following the presentation, attendees will receive a chef-prepared, three-course meal to enjoy at home.

Benchmark at South Farms has more than 27 years of experience providing specialized memory care assisted living. The community's Mind & Memory Care program is offered in a newly renovated, thoughtfully designed secure neighborhood that promotes both independence and connection.

Specially trained associates provide 24/7, needs-based care in private apartments, along with engaging daily programs that support cognitive health and overall well-being. Residents also enjoy dedicated amenities, including spacious living areas, inviting dining rooms and a secure outdoor courtyard featuring a gazebo and seasonal dining.

The Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia event will take place at Benchmark at South Farms, located at 645 Saybrook Road, just off Route 9. While the event is complimentary, space is limited and advance registration is required.

To RSVP, call Karen Rorke at 203.824.1172 or email [email protected].

About Benchmark

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

carol arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living