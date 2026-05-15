Benchmark at South Farms to Present Three-Part Educational Series on Brain Health & Aging

Complimentary June Event Series at Middletown Senior Assisted Living Community to Explore Parkinson's Disease, Dementia & Caregiver Burnout

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark at South Farms, an Assisted Living and Mind & Memory Care community in Middletown, will host a complimentary three-part educational series in June for individuals and caregivers navigating the effects of Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Beginning June 10, the series is designed to provide expert insight, encourage meaningful conversations and offer practical support for those impacted by common age-related brain conditions.

On Wednesday, June 10 at 5 p.m., in partnership with the American Parkinson Disease Association, Parkinson's Disease: The Essentials will provide guidance, support and practical strategies for navigating the challenges of living with Parkinson's disease, including medication management, exercise and rehabilitation. The session will be led by Holly Seymour, program director for the Connecticut Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association and a sociologist with more than 15 years of experience supporting older adults.

On Tuesday, June 23 at 11:30 a.m., Michelle Tristani, Benchmark's national director of memory care training and innovation, will present Caregiver Burnout & Compassion Fatigue. Drawing on 38 years of healthcare and caregiver support experience, Tristani will help care partners recognize and respond to the emotional and physical impact of caregiving.

A speech-language pathologist by training, Tristani is a nationally recognized educator, speaker and author specializing in dementia care and she recently received a national memory care innovation award. During the session, attendees will learn how chronic stress affects the brain and body, identify early warning signs of burnout and explore practical self-care strategies that can be incorporated into even the busiest routines.

The series concludes on Tuesday, June 30 at 5 p.m. with Normal Aging vs. a Brain Living with Dementia, presented by Sofia Walsh, Benchmark's area director of memory care support. Drawing upon her 13 years of experience supporting seniors and their families, Walsh will explain the differences between normal age-related forgetfulness and dementia-related cognitive decline that significantly impacts memory, communication and independence. Attendees will also learn ways to support brain health through physical activity, mental stimulation, social connection and balanced nutrition.

Benchmark at South Farms has 27 years of experience providing specialized memory care assisted living. The community's Mind & Memory Care program is offered in a newly renovated, thoughtfully designed secure neighborhood that promotes both independence and connection.

Specially trained associates provide 24/7, needs-based assisted living with memory care in private apartments, along with engaging daily programs that support cognitive health and overall well-being. Residents also enjoy dedicated amenities, including spacious living areas, inviting dining rooms and a secure outdoor courtyard featuring a gazebo and seasonal dining.

All events will take place at Benchmark at South Farms, located at 645 Saybrook Road, just off Route 9. Beverages and heavy appetizers will be included. While the events are complimentary, advance registration is required as space is limited.

To RSVP, call Karen Rorke at 203.824.1172 or email [email protected].

About Benchmark

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living