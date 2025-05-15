Benchmark Expands Leadership with Two New Independent Board Members

Vince Ellison, President of Benchmark, "Scott and Tom bring unique perspectives and an incredible depth of experience to our team. Their expertise will be invaluable as we work to further our mission of empowering those we serve to design a more resilient future." Post this

Thomas Pientok echoes this enthusiasm, stating, "Benchmark's culture of integrity and technical excellence aligns perfectly with my values. From my early conversations with the team, I've been inspired by the people and mission at Benchmark. I'm eager to help foster continued growth and innovation." Tom's 30+ years of business strategy and operational leadership at Timberline Manufacturing underscore his proven track record in boosting revenues, managing supply chain challenges, and fostering organizational growth.

Vince Ellison, President of Benchmark, expressed his excitement about these appointments, saying, "Scott and Tom bring unique perspectives and an incredible depth of experience to our team. Their expertise will be invaluable as we work to further our mission of empowering those we serve to design a more resilient future."

Scott and Tom are dedicated to supporting Benchmark's leadership team by offering strategic insights and guidance, ensuring sustained excellence in serving their clients.

Scott emphasized, "When organizations like Benchmark bring in new leaders with an impartial view, it's not just a win for the company, but also for the clients and industries they serve."

Benchmark, Inc. has been a trusted leader in roof and pavement consulting for over 30 years. Dedicated to delivering independent advice, innovative services, and reliable solutions, the company helps organizations make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and ensure the long-term sustainability of their facility assets. With a mission to empower its clients, Benchmark consistently raises the bar for technical expertise and fosters strong, collaborative relationships built on trust.

