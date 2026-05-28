Benchmark, Inc. Appoints Nathan Williams to Lead Finance Department

"Nathan is exactly the kind of leader we were looking for," said Vince Ellison, President of Benchmark. "He's already making an impact. We're building something special at Benchmark, and adding Nathan to this team gives us even more firepower to get where we're going." Post this

Most recently, Williams served as the Vice President of Finance at Farmers Hen House in Kalona. During his tenure, he played a critical role in expanding the company's market presence. His achievements included managing the financial strategy to double the branded business, facilitating the acquisition of a drinkable yogurt company, and successfully completing a comprehensive sales initiative over a three-year period.

"Nathan is exactly the kind of leader we were looking for - sharp, strategic, and ready to roll up his sleeves," said Vince Ellison, President of Benchmark, Inc. "He brings real depth in financial leadership, and he's already making an impact. We're building something special at Benchmark, and adding Nathan to this team gives us even more firepower to get where we're going."

In his new role, Williams will be working closely across departments to ensure the company's financial strategies align with its commitment to operational excellence and client success.

About Benchmark

Benchmark, Inc. has been a trusted leader in roof and pavement consulting for over 30 years. Dedicated to delivering independent advice, innovative services, and reliable solutions, the company helps organizations make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and ensure the long-term sustainability of their facility assets. With a mission to empower its clients, Benchmark consistently raises the bar for technical expertise and fosters strong, collaborative relationships built on trust.

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Ben Daufeldt, Benchmark Inc., 1 7739689685, [email protected], https://www.benchmark-inc.com/

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SOURCE Benchmark Inc.