Benchmark, Inc. Names Lesley Vossenkemper as Chief Operating Officer/Integrator

Benchmark, a leader in roof and pavement consulting, has appointed Lesley Vossenkemper as its new Chief Operating Officer/Integrator. Bringing over 25 years of experience in scaling mission-driven organizations and driving strategic growth, she will leverage her expertise to support Benchmark's next phase of growth and innovation while maintaining operational excellence.
IOWA CITY, Iowa and CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark, a trusted leader in roof and pavement consulting, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lesley Vossenkemper as its new Chief Operating Officer/Integrator. With over 25 years of experience leading mission-driven organizations, Lesley brings a proven record of scaling businesses and driving strategic growth while maintaining a steadfast commitment to operational excellence – ensuring that Benchmark's growth will continue to build on its established reputation for quality and reliability.
In her new role, Lesley will leverage her extensive leadership expertise, which spans client services, product development, and business development, to support Benchmark's next phase of growth and innovation. Throughout her distinguished career, she has demonstrated a remarkable ability to build and scale operations, including growing a new business unit to $70 million in revenue and leading the largest acquisition in ACT's history. Her focus on building high-performing teams and fostering a culture of teamwork and accountability aligns with Benchmark's core values.
Vince Ellison, President of Benchmark, expressed his confidence in the new appointment. "What stood out about Lesley from the start was her ability to lead real growth while staying grounded in what's best for people and clients. She's led complex teams, scaled new lines of business, and knows how to execute a plan. I'm confident she's the right person to help us strengthen the business we have today and build the one we're aiming for next."
Lesley is a transparent and diplomatic leader dedicated to developing the next generation of talent. A proud graduate of Kirkwood Community College with an AA in Communications/Public Relations, and Mount Mercy University with a BA in Communications/Marketing/Public Relations. She has been recognized as a CBJ 40 Under 40 honoree, holds certifications in leadership, product, and marketing frameworks, and was recently recruited to join the BOD of Kirkwood's Facility Foundation.
"I'm inspired by Benchmark's enduring commitment to its people and clients," said Lesley. "I am excited to partner with Vince and our exceptional team to leverage decades of success and propel the business into its next phase of growth and innovation."
About Benchmark
Benchmark, Inc. has been a trusted leader in roof and pavement consulting for over 30 years. Dedicated to delivering independent advice, innovative services, and reliable solutions, the company helps organizations make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and ensure the long-term sustainability of their facility assets. With a mission to empower its clients, Benchmark consistently raises the bar for technical expertise and fosters strong, collaborative relationships built on trust.
Media Contact
Ben Daufeldt, Benchmark Inc., 1 319 731 5268, [email protected], https://www.benchmark-inc.com/
SOURCE Benchmark Inc.
Share this article