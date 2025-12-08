Benchmark, Inc. Names Lesley Vossenkemper as Chief Operating Officer/Integrator

"I'm inspired by Benchmark's enduring commitment to its people and clients," said Lesley. "I am excited to partner with Vince and our exceptional team to leverage decades of success and propel the business into its next phase of growth and innovation." Post this

Vince Ellison, President of Benchmark, expressed his confidence in the new appointment. "What stood out about Lesley from the start was her ability to lead real growth while staying grounded in what's best for people and clients. She's led complex teams, scaled new lines of business, and knows how to execute a plan. I'm confident she's the right person to help us strengthen the business we have today and build the one we're aiming for next."

Lesley is a transparent and diplomatic leader dedicated to developing the next generation of talent. A proud graduate of Kirkwood Community College with an AA in Communications/Public Relations, and Mount Mercy University with a BA in Communications/Marketing/Public Relations. She has been recognized as a CBJ 40 Under 40 honoree, holds certifications in leadership, product, and marketing frameworks, and was recently recruited to join the BOD of Kirkwood's Facility Foundation.

About Benchmark

Benchmark, Inc. has been a trusted leader in roof and pavement consulting for over 30 years. Dedicated to delivering independent advice, innovative services, and reliable solutions, the company helps organizations make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and ensure the long-term sustainability of their facility assets. With a mission to empower its clients, Benchmark consistently raises the bar for technical expertise and fosters strong, collaborative relationships built on trust.

