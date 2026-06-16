Benchmark Names Teresa Weber Head of People & Organizational Effectiveness

Benchmark, Inc. has hired Teresa Weber as Head of People & Organizational Effectiveness. In this role, she will align people systems with business outcomes to support sustainable growth and foster an environment of clarity, trust, and accountability.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark, Inc. is pleased to announce Teresa Weber has joined the company as Head of People & Organizational Effectiveness. Weber brings extensive experience in human resources, organizational development, and leadership effectiveness, strengthening Benchmark's ability to support continued growth with clear, aligned, and scalable people strategies.
Before joining Benchmark, Weber served as Vice President of Talent and Culture at GMT, where she partnered closely with executive leadership to align people strategy with business outcomes. In that role, she helped strengthen organizational structure, clarify accountability, and build people systems designed to support growth. Throughout her career, she has held senior roles focused on talent strategy, leadership development, performance management, and organizational effectiveness.
At Benchmark, Weber will help ensure the company's people systems reflect the same discipline and intentionality that define its technical work. Her focus includes supporting sustainable growth, reinforcing a performance-driven culture, and helping leaders maintain clarity around roles, expectations, and accountability as the organization continues to evolve.
"Benchmark is at a stage where strong people systems have to match the strength of our technical execution," said Vince Ellison, President of Benchmark, Inc. "We've been intentional about getting this role right, and Teresa is the right hire. She knows how to build people systems that support the business, and she has a high standard for effective leadership. That is what it takes to build the depth, clarity, and accountability our next decade requires."
Weber holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa. She sees strong people systems as a key part of Benchmark's long-term success and believes the company is well-positioned to continue elevating the roofing and paving consulting industry by pairing technical excellence with strong leadership practices and accountability at every level.
As Benchmark grows, Weber's role will continue to support leadership capability, succession readiness, and organizational alignment across the company. She is energized by the opportunity to help Benchmark build an environment grounded in clarity, trust, and accountability.
Media Contact
Ben Daufeldt, Benchmark Inc., 1 7739689685, [email protected], https://www.benchmark-inc.com/
SOURCE Benchmark Inc.
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