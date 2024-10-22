Benchmark One Company Fund Golf Tournament Raises $325K For Employees & Families Facing Unforeseen Financial Challenges

"Our associates work hard every day to keep our residents connected to what matters most in their lives. The One Company Fund is one of the many ways we support our caring and compassionate associates when they need it the most." -Tom Grape, Benchmark's chairman and CEO Post this

At the One Company Fund golf tournament fundraiser held last month, Silva's family thanked Benchmark for being there when they needed it most. "The One Company Fund reached out almost immediately to see how they could help our family cope with such a sudden loss. You have no idea what that meant to us – that the Fund my dad so devoutly supported was there for us in our darkest days," said his son, John Silva.

The tournament is one of several golf tournaments and fundraisers held throughout each year. This year's fall tournament raised $325,000 for families like Silva with more than 200 participants and nearly a dozen sponsors supporting the event, including All-Climate Corporation, Gordon Food Service, IMC Construction, Platinum Builders and Tilton Electric. Many of Benchmark's 6,700 employees make contributions to the fund to support their colleagues. The company's 66 communities also hold fundraisers throughout the year.

"We are very fortunate to have partners, residents, families and associates who share our commitment to the One Company Fund," says Tom Grape, Benchmark's chairman and CEO. "Our associates work hard every day to keep our residents connected to what matters most in their lives. The One Company Fund is one of the many ways we support our caring and compassionate associates when they need it the most."

An industry first, the Benchmark One Company Fund, a 501(c)(3) charity, was created 17 years ago to help Benchmark associates affected by natural disasters, personal tragedies and other unexpected financial challenges. Benchmark associates who have benefited from the Fund this year include medical issues necessitating emergency surgeries, car accidents and house fires, things that could happen to anyone.

For more information about the Benchmark One Company Fund, visit https://www.onecompanyfund.com/.

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

