Benchmark Programming Director Wins National Senior Living Innovation Award

"At The Falls we consider it our purpose each and every day with each and every resident to transform lives through human connection," said Deb Foster, executive director of The Falls at Cordingly Dam. "Kasey is the absolute best example of our mission at work. She gets to know each resident on a deep level, understanding their personal goals, what they are passionate about and goes to great lengths to provide what they need and want on a daily basis. There is no one more deserving of this award than Kasey and I am incredibly proud to have her accomplishments recognized."

Larsen has been with The Falls and Benchmark for a decade. With a background in art therapy, she originally joined in 2015 as memory care program coordinator and, two years later, was promoted to programming director, overseeing both assisted living and memory care programs.

Before being drawn to the challenges and opportunities of working with those with dementia and joining Benchmark, Larsen served as an art instructor for developmentally and intellectually challenged adults and children. She also led art groups for homeless adults and kids to help them increase their socialization, community, self-esteem and self-care. She has a bachelor's in fine arts from Endicott College and a master's in expressive arts therapies from Lesley University.

She is presently working on becoming a licensed social worker. She is also the recipient of McKnight's 2024 inaugural Memory Care Innovation award.

Each year, the Argentum Hero awards honor only a handful of extraordinary professionals in senior living whose dedication and actions have profoundly impacted the lives of residents, families and their communities. They shine a spotlight on the compassion, leadership, and excellence that define the senior living profession.

"These individuals are heroes in every sense of the word," said James Balda, President and CEO of Argentum. "They represent the heart of our industry, and we are honored to recognize their outstanding contributions to senior living."

